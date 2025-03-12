PRNewswire

Singapore, March 12: BeLive, an innovator in live video technology, today announced the launch of its suite of AI-powered products, designed to transform how businesses and creators engage with their audiences. This suite introduces powerful tools for analytics, content creation, moderation, and interactive engagement, setting a new standard for live video experiences.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

BeLive's new AI product offerings include:

* AI Analytics: Gain deep insights into live video performance with advanced AI-driven analytics. Understand audience engagement, identify key trends, and optimise content for maximum impact.* AI Agents: Streamline content creation with an AI agent that generates video story outlines and summaries, helping creators focus on delivering compelling live experiences.* Digital Avatars: Enhance audience interaction with the AI Avatars, a virtual human chatbot that provides real-time responses, answers questions, and facilitates seamless engagement during video broadcasts.* AI Content Moderation: Ensure a safe and positive video environment with AI-powered content moderation. Detect and filter inappropriate content, protecting both creators and viewers.

Also Read | Happy Choti Holi 2025 Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers: Share Holi Wishes, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate the Joyous Festival of Colours.

"We are thrilled to introduce our AI-powered suite, which represents a significant leap forward in live video technology," said Kenneth Tan, CEO at BeLive. "Our goal is to empower creators and businesses with the tools they need to create engaging, insightful, and safe video experiences. By integrating AI into every aspect of our platform, we are redefining the future of video."

Key Benefits of BeLive's AI Suite:

* Enhanced Audience Engagement: AI-powered tools facilitate real-time interaction and personalised experiences.* Data-Driven Insights: Gain valuable analytics to optimise content and drive better results.* Streamlined Content Creation: AI assistance simplifies the content creation process, saving time and resources.* Improved Content Safety: AI moderation ensures a safe and positive environment for all users.

BeLive's AI suite is now available to all businesses. For more information, visit https://belive.technology

About BeLive:

BeLive Holdings is a B2B technology company specialising in live streaming and video commerce solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, the Company powers interactive video commerce experiences for brands, retailers, and platforms across global markets. With a scalable SaaS infrastructure and deep expertise in live engagement, BeLive enables businesses to leverage live commerce for enhanced customer interaction, conversion, and brand loyalty. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://belive.technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)