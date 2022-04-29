New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The leading Indian agrochemical company Best Agrolife Limited held a mega launch event for its host of new agro products in Dubai.

Around 160+ dealers and distributors showed their active participation in the launch event.

The mega launch of five Best Agro products, namely Ronfen, AxeMan, Warden, Tombo, and Reveal, took place in the Al Maha Conference Hall of Hyatt Regency Creek Heights in Dubai on 22 April 2022.

The launch event was graced by the Managing Director, Executive Director, and the entire marketing team of Best Agrolife Limited. During the launch event, the specification of each product was shared with the distributors and dealers for an in-depth knowledge of the Agro products.

A first-of-its-kind proprietary ternary insecticidal combination of Best Agrolife Ltd., Ronfen is a single-shot solution that controls all sucking pests in various crops like cotton, chilly, vegetables, and many other segments. Ronfen covers the composition of Pyriproxyfen 8%, Diafenthiuron 18%, and Dinotefuran 5% in a unique suspension concentrate formulation.

It will generate big revenue for the company in FY 22-23 along with a handsome contribution to bottom line too.

On the other hand, AxeMan (Dinotefuran 15% + Pymetrozine 45% WG), with its dual mode of action, helps protect the rice crop from the devastating pest BPH which develops high resistance against all agrochemicals. AxeMan provides healthy and vibrant tillers at the reproductive stage and helps in the long-duration control and resistance management of BPH in paddy.

Warden is a ternary combination of two fungicides and one insecticide (Azoxystrobin 45% + Thiophanate Methyl 11.25% + Thiamethoxam 25% FS). It acts as a systemic fungicide and insecticide that provides effective seed treatment and can prevent pest and disease infestation for up to long if appropriately treated.

It ensures 100% germination and provides seedlings with an early and healthy start. A new generation herbicide Tombo (Tembotrione 34.4% SC), is a broad-spectrum post-emergence herbicide that takes quick action on broadleaf and grassy weeds in corn. By ensuring a high level of crop tolerance, Tombo boosts the corn yield by 20%.

A new generation systemic insecticide and acaricide Reveal (Spiromesifen Technical) controls red spider, mite in brinjal, whitefly and mite in cotton, European red mite and spider mite in apple, chilli and okra, yellow mite in chilli etc. Reveal is an effective tool for Insect Resistance Management (IRM) as it is strong against insects but protects natural insect enemies.

On introducing five new products, Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Ltd., said, "With an aim to constantly innovate for a better & safer tomorrow, we are thrilled to announce five new highly-effective, affordable and eco-friendly products. Intending to create a greener future, Best Agrolife is helping the agriculture sector with sustainable and innovative methods. Our Product Development and R&D teams put their best efforts into delivering premium quality products. We are committed to serving the farmer community by enriching the cultivation of crop production with our tested and satisfied products."

Other than the product launch, the company had also organised the city tour of Dubai, Desert Dune Safari and a few other entertainment activities on a private yacht for its team of dealers and distributors to honour their achievements and valuable contribution.

"Best Agrolife Ltd. is surging ahead fast and setting new milestones in the agrochemical industry. It could not have been possible without our team of distributors' true determination and dedication. The company is fortunate to have a team like this. This trip is just a small token of appreciation and gratitude to them for their valuable contribution," said Raajan Kumar Ailawadhi, Executive Director, Best Agrolife Ltd.

