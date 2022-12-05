New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI/SRV): BestCurrentAffairs.com which provides expert study material for UPSC Civil Services Exam has now launched the offline printed Current Affairs in English and Hindi language. It covers a wide range of news and current affairs that are important from the UPSC civil services exam point of view. This Best Current Affairs Magazine is divided into 20 sections such as Economy, Environment, Laws, National, Energy, Agriculture, International news, etc.

For Hindi language aspirants, there is always a dearth of the best study material for the UPSC exam in Hindi medium. Keeping this in mind,BestCurrentAffairs.com has launched its study material and current affairs booklets in Hindi medium also, to assist the preparation of Hindi medium students. Candidates can subscribe and order the notes and magazine from the BestCurrentAffairs.com website. BCA sales team informed us that from next year these books will be also made available on leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Meesho.

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022 Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The content of these books and their hit ratio in the UPSC exam are spectacular. In UPSC Prelims 2022, around 82 questions could be easily solved from the study material of BestCurrentAffairs.com. Moreover for current affairs, their magazine development team refers to more than 40 news sources every month so that no question from this section is left unattended in the exam. These books are gaining amazing craze among the UPSC civil services aspirants as every year more and more students refer these books to get easy success in this exam.

Best Current Affairs was launched in the year 2015 by Rupinderjeet Singh. It is providing specialized study material for UPSC civil services exam since then. Its Facebook page has more than 1 lakh followers. Every year 70 plus questions in UPSC prelims GS Paper can be easily solved from these booklets.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: Astonishing Facts About BR Ambedkar – Father of Indian Constitution.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)