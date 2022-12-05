Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, lovingly called Babasaheb, is known for empowering and voicing the concerns of the downtrodden and fighting for their rights. He is remembered for his several contributions to the country, especially as the chairman of the drafting committee tasked with framing a constitution for the newly independent India. He is called the father of the Indian Constitution, and due to his contributions to the country and society in general as a social reformer, he was also awarded India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1990. Dr BR Ambedkar knew nine languages and was the first man in India who pursued a doctorate. His death anniversary on December 6 every year is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas. On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s 66th death anniversary, here is everything to know about the date, history and significance of the day. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Date: When Is Bhim Jayanti? Know the History, Facts and Significance of Observing the Birth Anniversary of Dr Br Ambedkar.

Date and History of Mahaparinirvan Divas

Dr BR Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956. Since then, this day of his death anniversary has been observed every year. His death anniversary is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas because ‘Parinirvan’ is one of the major principles of Buddhism. It translates to ‘Nirvana after death’, and as per a Buddhist text, the death of Lord Buddha at the age of 80 is considered to be the original Mahaparinirvan. While he was born a Hindu, BR Ambedkar adopted Buddhism, and since he was an influential guru to his followers, his death was likened to the death of Lord Buddha, which is why this day is celebrated. Constitution Day 2022 in India: Inspirational Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Significance of Mahaparinirvan Divas

This day is observed by everyone in India to remember the life, career and works of Dr Ambedkar and to help everyone remember the chief architect of the Indian constitution and the founding father of the Republic of India. Mahaparinirvan Divas aims to celebrate every aspect of his life and keep his memory alive as a prominent figure in Indian history and as a beloved social reformer.

