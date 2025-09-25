VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: This festive season, make every gift count with thoughtful picks that blend beauty, style, and wellness. Here's a curated list of the best gifting ideas for every budget.

Also Read | Diwali 2025 Rangoli Ideas With Flowers, Diyas and Colours: Easy Decorative Patterns, Shubh Deepawali Designs and Vibrant Motifs To Brighten Your Home (Watch Videos).

REVLON

Revlon Spreads 'Lip Love' this festive season with the Perfect Gifting Collection

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mega UP International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida (Watch Video).

This Festive season, Revlon brings more than just color - it brings Lip Love. With a spectrum of stunning lipstick shades. From rich browns and classic reds to playful pinks and versatile nudes, Revlon lipsticks are designed to complement every mood, outfit, and celebration. Whether it's the longwear matte of Limitless, the bold color payoff of Suede Ink, or the iconic Super Lustrous enriched with 80% conditioning ingredients, Revlon lipsticks offer something for every look, every celebration, and every woman.

Available on website, Revlon Exclusive Brand Outlets, leading departmental stores, and general trade outlets across India, this festive collection is the perfect way to share beauty, love, and light with those who matter most.

To Buy - www.revlon.co.in

Efe - Ultra-Luxury Perfume Discovery Set

A fragrance gift is more than a present--it's a reflection of thought, emotion, and personal connection. When chosen carefully, it conveys refinement and captures the essence of the person receiving it.

To make the art of fragrance gifting effortless, Efe Perfumes introduces the Discovery Set, an exclusive curation of four signature Eau de Parfum blends i.e., Eternal Flame, Imperial Dynasty, Spring Haze, and Mystic Voyage. Each scent comes in a sleek 10ml spray vial, allowing you or your loved ones to experience a journey through luxury, mystery, and timeless elegance.

Designed as unisex fragrances, the Discovery Set is perfect for gifting, travel, or discovering your next signature scent. Available exclusively at Efe perfumes website, Amazon, Friday Charm, Meesho.

To Buy - www.efeperfumes.com

atulya

With the festive season around the corner, it is time to choose gifts that symbolize care, wellness, and joy. atulya brings a thoughtful range of skincare essentials that combine nature's goodness with effective formulations, making them the perfect gifting option to celebrate the season of togetherness and radiance. This includes atulya Vitamin C Face Serum, atulya Activated Organic Bamboo Charcoal Foaming Face Wash, atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Shampoo, atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Conditioner, and atulya Lavender Essential Oil.

So, what are you waiting for just go and grab it of your favorite as they are available company own website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and celebrate the season with atulya's natural care--where wellness meets festive gifting.

To Buy - www.myatulya.com

Ms.V Cut - Out Midi Dress

Elevate your style with our Cut-Out Midi Dress, crafted for elegance with a modern edge. Designed with a sweetheart neckline and chic front cut-out, skim straps, and a structured panelled bodice, it flatters every silhouette. The fitted waist flows into a flared midi-length skirt, finished with an invisible back zip closure and fully lined for comfort. Proudly Made in India and crafted in-house, each piece is created with the highest attention to detail--ensuring premium quality unlike mass-produced factory garments.

To Buy - https://www.msvioletindia.com/products/ms-v-cut-out-midi-dress

ADHYAY by Nabhi Sutra

Unveiling the ADHYAY Copper Stem Water Enhancer-- a sleek, wellness-driven solution that fuses ancient Ayurvedic ritual with modern convenience. Unlike common gifts, it stands out as something new, sparking curiosity and conversations. Crafted from 100% raw, unpolished copper, this compact stem effortlessly transforms plain water into a reservoir of trace minerals and natural alkalinity. Infuse your water overnight and let time-tested tradition do its work: balancing the body's Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, supporting daily copper requirements, and gently purifying your system. No artificial chemical coatings - just pure, chemical-free enhancement. Ideal for home, office, or travel, this enhancer is more than a hydration tool--it's a gift of holistic wellness. Offer customisation at scale for corporate houses, making it suitable for Diwali, New Year, or employee appreciation gifting. It's not just another gift, it's a Gift of Wellness.

To Buy - https://nabhisutra.com/pages/copper-stem-water-enhancer-a-gift-of-wellness

Snapback & SoftLuxe Crew Mens

Feel the most premium athleisure t-shirt with Softluxe Crew Tshirt for Men from Snapback, created with the best in the world 180 GSM 100% Supima cotton. The t-shirt can be used from Gym to your cafe runs, making you look effortlessly classy with the premium and provide a luxurious feeling that Supima Cotton provides. Elevate your wardrobe with the Softluxe Crew T-Shirt - where luxury meets simplicity.

To Buy - https://snapbackonline.com/products/softluxe-crew-mens?variant=42477096370255

MAD Genius

The product reimagines the mighty One-Horn Rhino through a canvas of Assamese handloom-inspired Motifs. Each line and curve borrows from the designs seen in traditional gamosa and indigenous crafts, creating a striking balance of regional art with contemporary design. This tee is not just fashion - it's a wearable piece of heritage.

To Buy - https://madgenius.in/products/assam-rhino-horned-pride-oversize-t-shirt-bamboo-cotton-blend-sustainable-streetwear

UNIREC

Celebrate this festive season with a gift that brings warmth, comfort, and timeless style. UNIREC's newly launched Classic Winter Hoodie is the perfect blend of cozy and chic, crafted for both men and women. Featuring soft poly-cotton fleece, a zip-up front, adjustable hood, and spacious pocket, it's ideal for crisp festive evenings, family get-togethers, or casual outings. Available in black, navy blue, and grey, this versatile piece pairs effortlessly with denims or joggers, making it a wardrobe essential. Thoughtful, stylish, and season-ready, it's a gift that lights up the festive mood while keeping loved ones wrapped in comfort.

To Buy - https://unirecstore.com/collections/hoodies/products/classic-blue-winter-hoodie-warm-stylish-sustainable-sweatshirt-for-men-women

ASTRO INVITE

Gemsinvite Asht Laxmi puja kit is a complete set for your Diwali. It consists of 41 items. Each item is carefully chosen as per the method laid by the vedic shastras. Worshipping of Goddess Laxmi and Ganesh on Diwali holds many benefits. It brings prosperity, wealth, Abundance and harmony. However it is pivotal to follow the correct method of puja to reap the maximum benefits. Gemsinvite puja set consists of all items necessary to conduct an authentic puja.

The puja kit consists of goddess Laxmi Ganesh idol to invoke wisdom and wealth. Laxmi Kuber Yantra to attract abundance among other necessary items like brass kalash, Ganga jal, puja thali, kuber chaabi to name a few.

Each item is selected with care, keeping in mind the quality and astrological significance. The puja kit is prepared according to the Vedic astrology principles Making it an auspicious and a unique item for your Diwali puja.

To Buy - https://gemsinvite.com/collections/puja-kits/products/asht-mahalaksmi-puja-kit

Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone, powered by NxtQuantum OS--India's first sovereign mobile operating system--is available on Flipkart exclusively. Designed and engineered entirely in India, Ai+ combines sleek design, strong performance, and uncompromising data privacy. The lineup includes Pulse (₹4,499) and Nova 5G (₹7,499), featuring 6.7" HD+ displays, 50MP AI cameras, 5000mAh batteries, and expandable 1TB storage. The lineup includes Pulse (₹4,499) and Nova 5G (₹6,999), featuring 6.7" HD+ displays, 50MP AI cameras, 5000mAh batteries, and expandable 1TB storage. Available in five colours, the phones open early access on September 23.

To Buy - https://aiplusstore.com/

Sam & Marshall

This festive season, discover gifting that's both meaningful and stylish with Sam & Marshall's "The Timeless Mark" bracelet collection. Crafted in high-quality stainless steel, each bracelet is designed to last, symbolizing strength and timeless bonds. The collection is carefully curated, offering a versatile range of styles priced between ₹799 and ₹2800, making it easy to find the perfect piece for every loved one. Delivered in luxurious, statement packaging, these bracelets go beyond ordinary accessories, turning every gift into an unforgettable experience. Elegant, durable, and thoughtfully designed, they're the ideal festive pick for those who appreciate lasting beauty and modern design.

To Buy - https://samandmarshalleyewear.in/

HAIR MECHANICS

Celebrate the Festive Season with the Gift of Healthy Hair from Hair Mechanics

This season, surprise your loved ones with something that goes beyond the ordinary--Hair Mechanics Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth. A symbol of care and wellness, it makes for a perfect festive present.

Crafted with 100% natural ingredients, this rosemary oil is dermatologically and clinically tested to ensure safety and effectiveness. Unlike many hair care products, it contains no chemicals, no added water, and no preservatives, staying true to its pure and potent formulation.

So what you are waiting for, go and grab it. It is available at its own website and Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Meesho like E-commerce Portals.

To Buy - www.hairmechanics.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)