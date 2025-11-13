BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13: KRAFTON India today announced the launch of the BGMI 4.1 Update. The year-ender update brings a bold mix of global gameplay experiences and locally inspired twists, timed well with the upcoming winter season: the frosty thrill of Frosty Funland, India-exclusive horror-themed experiential event and character, Anamika, the Haunted Indian Bride, inclusion of the hugely popular, tactical survival drama of Metro Royale, and the addition of a Porsche supercar, in Speed Drift.

Frosty Funland transforms the battlefield into a winter wonderland with a Penguin Town, interactive NPCs and fresh tactical gear. Anamika introduces an India-exclusive horror-themed experiential event, adding suspense and unpredictability to the grounds of Erangel as well as Lucky Spin rewards. Hugely popular Youtuber voice packs also make a return. Meanwhile, Metro Royale elevates survival gameplay with extraction-based challenges, full-season progression, and novel strategic systems. Together with a host of gameplay improvements to, they promise an incredible array of content for the winter months.

A Fresh Theme Mode for a Frost-And-Festive Experience

The heart of Update 4.1 is a vivid Theme Mode set in a whimsical penguin town that has migrated to Erangel after glacial melting. This world features:

* "Penguinville", a large new POI (point of interest) surrounded by several mini Snow Festival villages which act as dynamic battle hubs.* A cheerful 20th-century-inspired aesthetic - bright, lively visuals with a distinct charisma.* Multiple themed NPCs and mini-events such as Alchemist Penguin, a Gunsmith mission, Arctic Fox/Portal events, Cupid Penguin photo-zones--all designed to foster exploration, interaction, and fun.* A themed progression & economy: collect Glacier Animal Marks to unlock rewards or recruit the Mythical Ninja Penguin, and engage with Penguin NPC shops offering three free items per summon.

Players will also discover exclusive themed gear:

* Magic Ice Skates allowing players to create temporary ice paths and skate across terrain.* A snow-variant of the Kar-98 called "Winterland Kar-98K" firing ice-charged bullets that cause delayed explosions and slows down the player for added fun.* A 'Salted Fish Rocket Launcher' that fires ice projectiles. Players will need the item skills "Flame Spray" and another "Floating" mechanic within the flame spray.* A special Swordfish Syringe which can be thrown to your team-mate to heal or increase speed on usage. This is to foster squad plays and devise strategies for playing together.* The "Penguin Snowmobile" four-seater penguin vehicle has cool features - you can push snowballs down the ground or even have your co-passenger assist you in speeding up.

These additions transform the seasonal vibe into an interactive playground of fun, strategy and celebration.

Meet POWNIN - The Mythical Ninja Penguin

Central to the theme is the unique AI combat companion: POWNIN the Ninja Penguin. Players can build intimacy with POWNIN in-match and recruit him as a combat partner. His abilities include:

* Throwing shurikens and using a teleport feature in critical situations for the players.* Wielding the powerful Crimson Lotus Shuriken.* Healing himself via canned sardines and sharing supplies with teammates.This blend of adorable character design and tactical utility aligns with BGMI's goal of bringing narrative charm into competitive gameplay.

Anamika - The Haunted Indian Bride - Bringing Indian Spook & Surprise

* The Haunted Indian Bride, Anamika, appears as a Non-Playable Character in multiple locations across Erangel, blending myth with modern gameplay. Players can shoot Anamika for loot and earn themed in-game rewards: gold-grade horror skins, upgradeable weapons, and voice packs from leading Indian KOLs.* Anamika will be available from 9 pm till midnight in the HUB and all the time in Erangel.* Players can receive rewards during a cooldown every hour.* The Bride can summon boss encounters at designated locations: when the NPC attacks Anamika characters, a boss token may drop and be exchanged in the Play & Win shop.* Boss skills include "Brass Rush" (targets within 5-40 m, charge skill & knock-back) and teleportation when players are far. A "Brass Claw" skill triggers when a player is within 5 m: a blood claw grabs the player, dealing damage over time before throwing them to the ground.

Metro Royale - a hybrid PvE + PvP survival experience:

* Players enter enclosed, resource-rich maps filled with AI enemies, elite bosses and high-risk zones. The goal: loot, survive, extract safely - items lost in battle are gone unless successfully extracted.* Metro Royale will have its own seasons, introducing full season progression, chapter-exclusive rewards and permanent milestone unlocks.* Command Centre system: Players manage relationships with NPCs - gift them to raise affection and unlock bonus rewards even after maxed levels. Gift UC and item information has been improved; daily gift limits adjusted for smoother progression.* Enhanced onboarding for new players, a refreshed reputation system, and season-exclusive missions ensure every match feels fresh, rewarding, and challenging, elevating BGMI's long-term survival experience.* Core gameplay enhancements: custom round selection (solo players pick number of rounds), Snow Festival-themed treasure chests and limited-time seasonal items, one-click distribution ("All Participate"/"All Decline") for loot sharing in squads.* System & progression optimisations: reputation system levels up faster with improved rewards; weekly missions redesigned; overall pacing and UI tuned for more accessible and engaging experience.* The gameplay experience is further enhanced by the addition of a Porsche supercar, offering players high-speed performance and driving realism.

Seasonal Events - The Winter Grind Begins

The 4.1 update is packed with limited-time events that reward participation, teamwork, and festive spirit:

* Winter Warfare Exchange Centre (Nov-Dec): Earn permanent purple rewards and Mahindra Spin crates through daily missions.* Rocket Exchange Centre (Dec-Jan): Unlock premium pink and purple sets, fireworks, and special spin-based prizes.* Weekend GRIND: Log in for 90 minutes on weekends to earn themed outfits, parachutes, and covers.

Additionally, due to popular demand, the Mahindra BE6 vehicle spin makes a return this season, giving players another opportunity to unlock India-inspired items and showcase their style.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

