BGMI Drops Final Set of Exclusive Redeem Codes of the Season. Grab Now

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 27: KRAFTON India is pleased to announce new redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), an exciting mobile action game that offers intense battles and strategic gameplay. These codes unlock exclusive skins, cosmetics, and themed gear, providing players with fresh ways to customize their characters and enjoy the game even more.

Whether you're jumping into quick matches or playing with your squad, these rewards are designed to enhance your BGMI experience.

These redeem codes are valid until June 6, 2025, and can be redeemed only via BGMI's official redemption page.

1. DGZBZSX8JRQK2. DGZCZ8Q6CBF63. DGZDZWEFNXNU4. DGZEZVTGV7VT5. DGZFZT97JSHC6. DGZGZV487DSG7. DGZHZEHXQ7358. DGZIZ3M558QH9. DGZJZ9RB4DFE10. DGZKZBHDDDRG11. DGZLZ968NA3A12. DGZMZDP9689P

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis* A user cannot redeem a code twice* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

