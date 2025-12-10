BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 10: KRAFTON India's reward series continues with a fresh release of 59 official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players a chance to unlock the limited-edition Snow Blush Backpack alongside a range of premium skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements. With excitement building across the community, this latest drop keeps the festive momentum strong with highly awaited, collectible in-game items.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HGZCZGFT8MBXAN6H2. HGZDZPNCKNM7STM73. HGZEZBWS4DQPKQVD4. HGZFZWMPVC7ED4VA5. HGZGZFHAXAF846FX6. HGZHZPSVA3PPEMGU7. HGZIZ4DRAQGFJPK48. HGZJZKSVV5PVTUW89. HGZKZP5UQKSWSUTV10. HGZLZ48UPBKNB9VJ11. HGZMZVSH7D3FGGFF12. HGZNZG3AQVRAX9AX13. HGZOZUMFAPHTC47U14. HGZPZEW8TK5ADGCG15. HGZQZM6MPUSBQQW916. HGZRZ4FTEFR8N9UT17. HGZVZ4JGNRGKFQBK18. HGZTZH78ECS7S36T19. HGZUZ36AC6X6JWBE20. HGZBAZCAGFXWBE3621. HGZBBZMBN5WDNSTK22. HGZBCZQ7AAQRGT8E23. HGZBDZWX476CF86E24. HGZBEZJ8UXANN9UE25. HGZBFZN7PGAVQMMK26. HGZBGZFGCVR37DVE27. HGZBHZSPBWFRDB3428. HGZBIZK9S9696MEK29. HGZBJZBCHT67XNFF30. HGZBKZJWX94U38M931. HGZBLZGQVVESNS8M32. HGZBMZJTT7NWXJMW33. HGZBNZUBWDSBHV8T34. HGZBOZEFBW6HAXVF35. HGZBPZST54NV67K736. HGZBQZEESJ7V9EJR37. HGZBRZGBED4MR3T938. HGZBVZTGMGDSXK7939. HGZBTZW4RBCTXH7G40. HGZBUZHJVUFGMT4741. HGZCAZHTSVEP6B4K42. HGZCBZ4RW7696RAJ43. HGZCCZN3SANASWB344. HGZCDZVUN59DVE4A45. HGZCEZGXTQ9TSHQP46. HGZCFZHXQ6S6898747. HGZCGZUEAKU4E3HX48. HGZCHZQSEV8RU9MV49. HGZCIZU99U8NRNJ550. HGZCJZAUEFWQT7EK51. HGZCKZSV4654TGEF52. HGZCLZCUBWN8C7SV53. HGZCMZV63ASQ5BFP54. HGZCNZGMT7HR9XPR55. HGZCOZAHD5RD7E8356. HGZCPZKVVCTHD4S557. HGZCQZBCCE5DS78W58. HGZCRZD7CNV9JQ5959. HGZCVZCWQFAWBN8Q

Steps to redeem:Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem- Step 2: Enter your Character ID- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis- A user cannot redeem a code twice- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message- Each user account can redeem only one code per day- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mailFor the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

