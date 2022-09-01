Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has called for nominations for its prestigious 26th Mahaveer Awards 2022. Individuals who are Indian nationals and institutions based in India and providing selfless service to the voiceless and the poor would be eligible for the All-India award. The awardees will be selected by a panel of eminent personalities representing different domains and headed by Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, Former Chief Justice of India.

Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, since 1994, has been bestowing the prestigious Mahaveer Awards on outstanding personalities and organisations in recognition of their excellence in human endeavour in the fields of 'Non-violence & Vegetarianism', 'Education', 'Medicine' and 'Community & Social service'.

Also Read | About 3.7 Cr. Jewellery Articles Have Been Hallmarked Since 1st April 2022 Till 31st July … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

There are individuals and institutions who are doing selfless service for the welfare of the underprivileged and the weak in our society. With a view to focus public attention on the activities of these altruistic persons and encourage others to emulate them, the Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has instituted the Mahaveer Awards which are given every year. The activities of the Foundation are ably guided and supervised by its Managing Trustee Shri Prasanchand Jain.

The Award in each category carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs, a commendatory citation and a memento, which will be presented to the Recipient at a grand function during 2023.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Likely To Be Manufactured in India & China Next Year: Report.

"There are many unsung heroes who are doing selfless service under difficult circumstances all across our country. We have established a Foundation towards identifying, recognising, nurturing and honouring such individuals and organisations that sweat blood for the betterment of lives. The Foundation has obtained Income Tax exemption under Section 10 (17- A (1)) of the Income Tax Act for the cash component of Rs 10 lakhs. This enables the awardees to utilize the award money in full for the noble cause," N. Sugalchand Jain, Founder, Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation.

T.S. Krishnamurthy, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India; Justice G.S. Singhvi, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India; Prof M.S. Swaminathan, Chairman Emeritus, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai; Prof Dr B M Hegde, Chairman Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mangalore Kendra; S Gurumurthy, Editor Thuglak, Part-time Director of RBI; Dr D R Mehta, Former Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India; Prabhat Kumar, I.A.S(retd), Former Cabinet Secretary of Government of India; and Poojya Acharya Shri Chandanaji Maharaj, an eminent Sanyasini and a Social reformer are the members of the Selection Jury.

The nomination form is downloadable at www.bmfawards.org. Filled in forms are to be sent on or before September 30, 2022, to Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, "Siyat House", 961, 4th Floor, Poonamallee High Road, Purasiwalkam, Chennai - 84; Ph.: +91 44 3522 0000.

Including the latest 25th Mahaveer Awards, the Foundation has so far identified and recognised 84 individuals and institutions that have contributed for the welfare of the needy, the weak and the voiceless across the said categories across India and including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur in the north-east to Tamil Nadu in down South. Among 84 awards, 27 recognitions belong to South Indian states including 16 won by Tamil Nadu.

This Story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)