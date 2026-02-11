VMPL

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11: Sri Shanmugha Educational Institutions, in association with the International Association of Facilitators (IAF - India Chapter, Coimbatore Hub), successfully accomplished a world record in the category "Longest Series of Structured Facilitation Sessions Conducted by a Team" on 6th and 7th February 2026, certified by Elite World Records and the Indian Book of Records.

Also Read | 'Congress MPs Abused Lok Sabha Speaker in His Chamber,' Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Alleges, Says Om Birla 'Deeply Hurt' (Watch Video).

Sri Shanmugha Educational Institutions hosted a prestigious international initiative, marking one of the world's earliest large-scale structured facilitation record attempts. Located in Salem District, Tamil Nadu, the institution is a leading higher education group offering programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Sciences and Research, and Allied Health Sciences. Renowned for modern infrastructure, qualified faculty, strong academic practices and effective placements, it fosters innovation, leadership and holistic development. The International Association of Facilitators promotes facilitation standards and enables effective group collaboration across the world.

Thirumoorthy Arumugam, Executive Director, Sri Shanmugha Educational Institutions, stated that the institution was proud to have successfully hosted this international-level initiative, as it strongly aligned with the institution's vision of developing future-ready graduates with leadership, communication and problem-solving skills. He said that facilitation-based initiatives significantly enhanced students' critical thinking, teamwork, creativity, decision-making abilities and professional confidence. He further stated that hosting this record-setting event strengthened the institution's academic reputation, enhanced industry and professional collaborations and provided wide exposure to both students and faculty members. He added that the initiative contributed to society by nurturing responsible, skilled and socially aware professionals capable of contributing meaningfully to community development and national growth.

Also Read | US Backtracks, Deletes Trade Deal Post With India Map Showing PoK and Aksai Chin as Indian Territory.

He informed that the event commenced at 05.35 a.m. on 06.02.2026 and concluded at 05.45 p.m. on 07.02.2026, and the citation ceremony was conducted immediately after the successful completion of the record attempt. He concluded that the accomplishment was a proud and memorable moment for the entire institution.

Sreeram CA, Project Chair - IAF, stated that facilitation plays a vital role in enabling effective learning, collaboration and problem-solving. He mentioned that the world record attempt was organised as part of the celebration of International Facilitation Week by the members of the IAF India Chapter under the leadership of the Coimbatore Hub. He added that the record was successfully accomplished in the category "Longest Series of Structured Facilitation Sessions Conducted by a Team" and certified by Elite World Records and the Indian Book of Records. A total of 30 professional facilitators from different parts of India conducted structured facilitation sessions continuously for 36 hours and 10 minutes. A total of 750 students and faculty members of Sri Shanmugha Educational Institutions participated as respondents and beneficiaries of the sessions.

Dr. Suresh Babu Vasudevan, Controller of Examinations, Sri Shanmugha Educational Institutions, stated that, under the guidance of the Executive Director, students, faculty members and stakeholders from various departments, including the Incubation Centre, were actively involved in the planning and execution of the programme. He expressed that the large-scale facilitation initiative had brought significant positive transformation among students by strengthening their learning approach, leadership mindset and readiness to face professional and social challenges.

Mr. Murali V, Member, IAF, stated that every facilitation session was conducted independently and uniquely, without repetition, and delivered in a sequential manner. Each session followed a clearly defined objective, a structured flow and a time-bound facilitation process aligned with IAF competencies. All sessions followed a uniform structure that included opening and context setting, engagement warm-up, core facilitation process, reflection and capture, and formal closure.

Ms. Bharti Maru, Chair, IAF India, stated that this successful initiative reflected the strong commitment of the IAF India Chapter to promote high-quality facilitation practices in educational institutions and to create vibrant learning communities that empower students and educators across the country.

The world record attempt was adjudicated by R. Rakshitha - Senior Adjudicator and A. N. Rajesh - Adjudicator, Elite World Records, and B. Shwetha - Records Manager, Indian Book of Records.

R. Rakshitha - Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, stated that the record attempt was meticulously verified as per international standards and successfully fulfilled all required criteria, reflecting exceptional planning, professionalism and disciplined execution by the entire team.

A. N. Rajesh - Adjudicator, Elite World Records, stated that structured facilitation empowers learners through collaboration, critical thinking and shared leadership, enabling meaningful dialogue, innovative problem-solving and stronger learning outcomes for students and academic institutions.

B. Shwetha - Records Manager, Indian Book of Records, stated that this first-of-its-kind initiative in India created remarkable transformation among respondents through experiential learning and meaningful engagement, and she expressed pride in certifying it as a world record.

This landmark accomplishment has set a global benchmark in structured facilitation practices and has strongly demonstrated the academic excellence and professional culture of Sri Shanmugha Educational Institutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)