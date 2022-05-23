Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI/PNN): Bhailal Amin General Hospital (BAGH), one of the best hospitals in Vadodara, started its journey in 1964 under the umbrella of Alembic Group, intending to deliver essential medical care to the employees of the Alembic Group. However, it has evolved into the forerunner of bringing a healthcare revolution to Vadodara and its adjacent region over time. The hospital recently received NABH for Emergency Services and a Safe OT Certification.

Today, BAGH has become a 200+ bedded multi-specialty tertiary care hospital that delivers core clinical specialties such as Heart Care, Bone and Joint Care, Brain and Spine Care, Critical Care, Medical and Surgical Oncology, Haemato Oncology, Renal Transplant Services, Mother and Child Care, and 24*7 Emergency and Trauma Center. In addition, it also has Diagnostic services, a Blood Bank facility, and a Pharmacy to deliver a holistic treatment experience to its patients.

They have also installed a 45-bed Integrated Critical Intensive Care Unit to take its patient care infrastructure to the next level. The latest Integrated Critical Intensive Care Unit is well-equipped with wide cubicles and a dedicated isolation facility to serve critically ill patients with correct critical care and better infection monitoring. In fact, with this new unit, the hospital has achieved a significant key clinical milestone in its goal to provide the highest quality of medical care to the patients in and around Vadodara without any discrimination.

Talking about the installation of the Integrated Critical Intensive Care Unit and recent certification, the Consultant Incharge of ICU services at BAGH stated, "BAGH has been dedicated to the service of its patients for over five decades now. From a very humble beginning, it has been able to transcend the state boundaries and the national boundaries. Today, national and international patients come to BAGH to get better treatment from the best clinical consultants. The Integrated Critical Intensive Care Unit and safe OT certification will further empower the hospital to cater to all the critical medical needs of the patients and contribute to its vision of serving the community with integrity."

BAG Hospital takes pride in its association with some of the best medical consultants and surgeons in the Indian medical field, who are the pillar of its unmatched success. In addition, the healthcare facility has always believed in fostering the culture of redefining healthcare with world-class patient support. In fact, it is the first-of-its-kind hospital in Vadodara that has brought advanced medical facilities like CT and MRI, CARDIAC, CATH-LAB, EUS, and EBUS under one roof. Moreover, its uplifting environment with green landscapes and natural sunlight makes it the best place to get top-end health care at an affordable price.

BAGH is a premium healthcare service provider with NABL accreditation from QCI, a benchmark of quality standards in healthcare services. Now it plans to step up its tertiary health care services with the new Integrated Critical Intensive Care Unit and latest certifications.

