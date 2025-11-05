VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5: The city witnessed a glittering celebration of India's finest digital minds at the Digital Icon Awards 2025, held at HICC Convention Center, Hyderabad, in the presence of top creators, film and media personalities, and distinguished government officials. Organized by the Bharat Digital Media Federation (DMF) in association with Cinematica Expo and supported by the Government of Telangana and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the event brought together India's leading voices shaping the country's digital future.

The event was graced by Special Guest of Honour, Smt. Ch. Priyanka IAS, Special Commissioner, I&PR Department, Government of Telangana, who presented awards and addressed the gathering.

"Digital creators are not just entertainers; they are powerful storytellers, educators, and influencers of thought. I congratulate all the awardees and Bharat DMF Team for leading this national movement to recognize their role in our culture and economy," said Ch. Priyanka during her keynote.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Digital Icon Awards 2025 to India's most admired digital pioneers:

Taran Adarsh was honoured with Digital Icon of the Year - Film Journalism for his authoritative voice in cinema trade, box office analysis, and breaking industry updates.

"This recognition from Bharat DMF means a lot to me. I've seen the film industry evolve digitally and am proud to be part of this transformation," Taran shared in his acceptance speech.

Suma Kanakala, the most loved Telugu anchor, was awarded Digital Icon of the Year - Entertainment for her unmatched contribution to engaging audiences on stage and screen.

"To be celebrated as an icon in the digital space is a sweet validation. Platforms may evolve, but connection with audiences remains constant," said a cheerful Suma.

Manav Manglani, India's go-to Bollywood paparazzo, received the DMF Digital Icon - Visual Influence Award for redefining celebrity photo journalism in the digital era.

"This is an honour not just for me but for the entire digital paparazzi community. We've adapted fast and continue to shape public memory visually," Manav noted.

Vamshi Kurapati, the voice behind Raw Talks, received the Digital Icon - Podcasting & Youth Voice award, for his bold, vernacular storytelling that resonates with millions.

"This award is for every creator using their local language and raw emotion to connect with people. The future is vernacular, and it's digital," said an emotional Vamshi.

The event was spearheaded by Viswa CM, Founder of Bharat Digital Media Federation, who laid out the vision for the future:

"This is just the beginning. Bharat DMF is committed to uniting India's digital creators across states, languages, and platforms. From awards to creator welfare to launching India's first Creator Zone, we are building a nation-first creator ecosystem."

Attended by leading YouTubers, influencers, media houses, and tech partners, the ceremony concluded with a roadmap announcement for Bharat DMF's national chapters, collaboration with global platforms, and launch of welfare and training initiatives for the next generation of creators.

