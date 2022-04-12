Telangana's Minister for Industry and Commerce KT Rama Rao in a meeting with Bharat Serums and Vaccines officials. (Twitter/KTR)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Biopharmaceutical firm Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) on Tuesday said it would invest Rs 200 crore in the development of injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome Valley, India's first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and clean manufacturing activities.

The facility will produce women health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, hormones, among others.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited Sanjiv Navangul met Telangana's Minister for Industry and Commerce KT Rama Rao to discuss the investment plan, according to a statement released by Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited.

"I and delighted to announce the entry of Bharat Serums in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. Telangana is known as the 'Vaccine Capital of the World' and Life Sciences capital of the Country. Entry of Bharat Serums Vaccines further highlights the strength of the life sciences sector in our state," Rao was quoted as saying in the press statement released by the company.

"The Government of Telangana will extend all the support required by Bharat Serums and will also partner with BSV in areas like improving women's health," the minister said. (ANI)

