Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: BharathCloud has appointed JLL as an advisory partner to facilitate build of AI-ready sovereign cloud infrastructure across major cities in India and select international locations.

BharathCloud intends to invest up to USD 100 million over the next five years, subject to board approvals, financing arrangements, regulatory clearances, and prevailing market conditions. As part of this arrangement, JLL will serve as exclusive advisory partner, supporting BharathCloud in colocation site identification, design consultancy, and portfolio optimization. Together, the companies aim to deliver world-class edge cloud infrastructure in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as Tier-II and Tier-III locations including Vizag, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Chandigarh, and Bhopal.

As India accelerates its 5G, IoT, and AI-ready cloud infrastructure to enable digital governance and private sector collaboration, BharathCloud is taking significant strides. Building on its previous partnership with DE-CIX India, a leading global interconnection platform, BharathCloud is now strengthening its alliance with JLL for cloud centre development. This collaboration aims to establish a robust distributed cloud ecosystem, positioning BharathCloud as a key orchestrator enabling seamless integration of AI, IoT, and 5G technologies for enterprise edge computing.

This strategic move marks the creation of a fully functional Digital Triangle in India for the first time, unlocking unprecedented value. By integrating DE-CIX's globally recognized interconnection ecosystem with BharathCloud's secure, sovereign cloud infrastructure, this alliance empowers businesses to scale efficiently while actively shaping the future of digital connectivity in India.

Padma Reddy Sama, Co-Founder, BharathCloud, said, "This strategic partnership with JLL is a key milestone in advancing India-first, enterprise-grade AI cloud infrastructure. Together, we will roll out sovereign, AI-powered cloud centres starting with at least two in every metro and expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities while ensuring top-tier security, scalability, operational efficiency, and compliance with India's data sovereignty requirements."

Rachit Mohan, APAC Lead - Data Centre Colocation Leasing, JLL, said: "The cloud centre market is experiencing a boost as India's data centre landscape, with capacity set to surge from 1.25 GW in 2025 to an impressive 10.5 GW by 2035--an eightfold increase in just one decade. The convergence of AI infrastructure buildouts, cloud market expansion, 5G deployment, and government-led digital initiatives is creating a perfect storm of opportunity, establishing India not just as a regional powerhouse but as a critical hub in the global cloud centre ecosystem where scalable and sustainable infrastructure development is redefining the digital economy."

BharathCloud aims to deliver enterprise-ready solutions that are compliant, resilient, and sustainable, with a strong focus on renewable energy, green building standards, and ESG-aligned operations.

India's booming data centre market

India's data centre industry is experiencing explosive growth. India's data centre capacity is projected to grow 8x over the next decade. We expect capacity to quadruple in the next five years and then double again. This incredible expansion will require an estimated USD 50 billion in new investment over the next ten years. The large-scale investments announced for creating AI data centres for training and inference workloads have driven the growth prospects of the data centre industry to a new high.

The numbers tell the story: data centre capacity will quadruple from 1,250 MW as of 2025 to 10,500 MW by 2035. This massive growth is driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 5G infrastructure demands.

About BharathCloud

BharathCloud is a Hyderabad-based sovereign cloud services provider delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions to businesses and startups globally. With offices across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, the company has a team of over 200 employees serving more than 1,500 clients across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, IT/ITES, startups, and VFX. BharathCloud offers end-to-end cloud and digital transformation solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AI/ML, HPC, and innovative platforms offering AI-powered smart storage, KaaS, and DaaS (Desktop-as-a-Service). Its enterprise-grade infrastructure ensures high performance, multi-location backups, disaster recovery, and compliance with global standards such as TPN and HIPAA. Aligned with India's Digital India initiative, BharathCloud is building a self-reliant and sustainable cloud ecosystem, combining technical excellence with environmental and operational responsibility.

For more information, visit www.bharathcloud.com.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 113,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. JLL is the brand name and a registered trademark of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About JLL India

JLL is India's premier and largest professional services firm specialising in real estate. The Firm has grown from strength to strength in India for the past two decades. JLL India has an extensive presence across ten major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Coimbatore) and over 130 tier-II and III markets with a cumulative strength of over 16,900 employees. The Firm provides investors, developers, local corporates, and multinational companies with a comprehensive range of services. These include leasing, capital markets, project development, facility management, property management, transaction management and research advisory. These services cover various asset classes such as commercial, industrial, warehouse and logistics, data centres, residential, retail, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, and education. For further information, please visit https://www.jll.com/en-in/

