VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9: Bhima Jewellery, one of India's most trusted and legacy jewellery brands with a retail network of 100+ showrooms, has strengthened its pan-India retail footprint with the launch of its new showroom in Noida, in the presence of acclaimed actor Parineeti Chopra.

Also Read | Kerala Influencer Chinnu Pappu Found Dead at Home; Police Probe Suspected Suicide.

The Noida store launch marks a key milestone as the brand approaches 100 years of excellence, built on craftsmanship, purity, trust, and ethical business practices. This underscores Bhima Jewellery's growing relevance among today's modern consumers while remaining deeply rooted in its legacy values.

Aligned with Bhima Jewellery's long-term growth strategy, the Noida showroom reflects the brand's focus on expanding into key urban markets while adapting to changing consumer preferences. Located at P17, Sector18, Noida, the store offers 22-carat gold jewellery, 100% BIS-certified products, transparent pricing, and a modern retail experience, reinforcing Bhima's customer-first approach and commitment to quality and trust.

Also Read | RMS Result 2026 Out on rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in: CET Cut-Off Released for Admission to Class 6 and 9, Know How To Check Merit List and Download Interview Call Letter.

Dr. B. Govindan, Chairman, Bhima Jewellery, said, "For us, opening the Noida showroom is not just about adding a new store, but about becoming a part of the city and its people. As we have completed 100 years of our journey, our focus remains on offering jewellery that customers can trust, along with honest pricing, quality craftsmanship, and a comfortable shopping experience. We are happy to bring the Bhima Jewellery legacy to Noida and look forward to welcoming customers to the new showroom."

Mr. Sudhir Kapoor, Managing Partner, Bhima Jewellery, said, "As Bhima completes 100 years of Bhima Jewellery, our focus remains on building a future-ready retail business while staying true to the values that have earned customer trust for generations. The Noida launch represents a strategic step in our pan-India expansion, allowing us to serve a growing base of discerning consumers who value purity, transparency, and craftsmanship. We see strong demand across markets and remain committed to scaling responsibly with consistency in quality and experience."

Parineeti Chopra, Bollywood Actress said, "Jewellery is deeply connected to personal milestones and memories, and Bhima Jewellery understands that beautifully. Their focus on trust, purity, and thoughtful design is what makes the brand truly special, even today."

Guests at the launch included customers, well-wishers, and members of the local community, who experienced personalised store walkthroughs, curated jewellery showcases, and interactions with the Bhima Jewellery team. The event featured media interactions, customer moments, and celebratory highlights marking the brand's entry into Noida.

As Bhima Jewellery enters its centenary phase, the brand continues to focus on design innovation, omnichannel retail, responsible expansion, and geographic growth, while adhering to the rigorous quality and purity standards that have defined it for generations.

About Bhima Jewellery

Founded in 1925, Bhima Jewellery is one of India's most trusted jewellery brands, known for its uncompromising standards of purity, ethical business practices, and excellence in craftsmanship. Over the decades, the brand has evolved into a professionally managed retail organisation with a strong presence across India and the UAE. Bhima Jewellery serves a diverse customer base with an extensive range of gold, diamond, platinum, and silver jewellery, spanning bridal, festive, everyday, and contemporary collections, seamlessly blending heritage with modern retail innovation and catering to customers across generations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)