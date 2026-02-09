Mumbai, February 9: The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) officially declared the results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 on Monday, February 9. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their results and download interview e-call letters through the official website at rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in. The results facilitate admissions for Class 6 and Class 9 for the upcoming 2026-27 academic session.

The written CET was conducted on December 7, 2025, across various centers nationwide. Along with the scorecards, the authorities have released the category-wise cut-off marks and the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview stage. Shortlisted students are required to participate in the interview and a subsequent medical examination before final selection. When Will JEE Main 2026 Results Be Out? Step-by-Step Guide to Checking Score, Calculating Marks and Accessing Scorecard.

RMS Result 2026 Out: Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks Released

The RMS has published detailed cut-off marks for different categories, which vary by gender and background. For Class 6, the cut-off for the JCOs & OR (General) category is 129 for boys and 132 for girls. In the Civilian (General) category, the threshold is higher, standing at 138 for both boys and girls.

For Class 9, competition remains steep with a General category cut-off of 167 for boys and 173 for girls in the Civilian bracket. Candidates from reserved categories, including SC, ST, and OBC, as well as the 'Killed in Action' (KIA) category, have comparatively lower qualifying marks. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Narendra Modi Shares Startup Mantra, Exam Stress Tips, Confidence and Life Lessons With Students (Watch Video).

Steps to Download Interview Call Letters

Visit the official portal: rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in.

Navigate to the ‘CET Corner’ or ‘Latest News’ section.

Click on the link for "Class 6/9 candidates shortlisted for interview."

Enter the required credentials, such as Roll Number, Application Number, and Date of Birth.

Download and print the e-call letter for the interview round.

Admission Vacancies and Next Steps

According to the provisional details, there are a total of 507 seats available across all Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2026–27 session. This includes 358 seats for Class VI and 149 seats for Class IX.

The interview stage is designed to assess the personality and suitability of the candidates for military school life. Following the interviews, a final merit list will be prepared based on the combined performance in the written test and the interview. Successful candidates will then undergo a mandatory medical fitness test at designated military hospitals.

