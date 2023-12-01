Singapore, December 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is on a tour to Singapore ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, met Singaporean trade and industry minister Gan Kim Yong and invited him to the event.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled from January 10 to January 12, 2024.

"We discussed about bilateral trade and investment between Singapore and India. Highlighted Gujarat's efforts and initiatives to contribute in making India a developed nation as envisaged by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi," Gujarat's chief minister wrote on his X timeline.

"Glad to know from him the Singaporean companies' keenness to partner with India. Invited the Hon'ble Minister to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024," the X post read.

As part of his Singapore visit, the chief minister also Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Technology Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore, discussed India's growth and the prospects for investments in his home state, Gujarat.

"The presence and growth of Singapore companies in GIFT City is one of the key components of the growing Gujarat-Singapore relationship," the chief minister said.

Patel also invited Mohanty to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2024.

The delegation accompanying Patel included many senior officials, industry leaders, and businessmen from the state.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualised in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat. (ANI)

