New Delhi [India], June 14: Bhutan Echoes, the premier literary festival in Bhutan is thrilled to announce the return of Drukyul's Literature Festival (DLF) for its 12th edition. From August 4th to 6th, 2023, festival-goers can expect an exceptional lineup of over 35+ in-person sessions and programs celebrating the rich tapestry of literature, art, and culture.

The Royal University of Bhutan auditorium will undergo a captivating transformation into the venue for DLF, offering a platform for three days of mesmerizing words and creative expression. Visitors will be treated to a feast for the senses, with popup art exhibitions, enchanting music performances, interactive workshops, enthralling spoken-word open mic nights, poetry readings, film screenings, and much more.

Perched high in the Himalayas, the Kingdom of Bhutan offers a wealth of elevated experiences. Epic landscapes and slow journeys create room for both quiet awe and exhilarating adventures - all served up alongside dishes of home-made cheese and fearsomely hot chillies that make a warm welcome a literal one. From celestial pursuits to earthly pleasures, Bhutan has something for everyone. A sense of the sublime lingers over a colourful culture with a love of archery, exquisite crafts, hot-stone baths, rich musical traditions and an ever-present sense of fun. Bhutan is where prayer flags are strung across gorges and fluttering on every hillside. It's where irreverent humour meets deeply held beliefs.

Under the theme of "Reconnecting and Reviving," DLF 2023 will serve as a sanctuary for those seeking solace and inspiration in a rapidly changing world. This year's festival aims not only to provide an escape into the realm of extraordinary stories but also to explore the pressing issues we all confront in this new reality. From redefining travel and rebuilding human connections post-pandemic to addressing environmental concerns, the economy, and holistic well-being, DLF 2023 offers something for everyone.

In anticipation of the festival, Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, the Royal patron of Bhutan Echoes, shares her profound insight, saying, "Embrace the beauty of literature and revel in the essence of life itself, for literature is the very soul that breathes life into our existence. Experience this profound connection as Mountain Echoes makes its magnificent debut as Bhutan Echoes, captivating the hearts of readers and enthusiasts alike. Join us from August 4th to 6th, 2023 in Thimphu, where the magic of words will transport you to new realms of imagination."

The festival will host visionary keynote speakers, intimate author conversations, and immersive experiences that showcase the unique culture and natural beauty of Bhutan. DLF will be a transformative space for learning, sharing, refreshing, reflecting, reconnecting, and reimagining ourselves and the world we inhabit.

This year's festival headliners are notable talents hailing from different parts of the globe. These include:

* Vikas Swarup, whose debut novel, Q&A, was adapted into the Oscar award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire

* Pawo Choyning Dorji, writer, and director of Bhutan's first Oscar- nominated film Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

* French artist Benjamin Flouw known for his warmly illustrated children's books on nature

* Geetanjali Shree, author of the first novel translated from an Indian language to win the International Booker Prize

* Binod Chaudhary, author of Making it Big and the man behind our favorite instant noodle brand Wai-Wai

* Past festival directors and producer Namita Gokhale, writer, publisher, and director of Jaipur Literature Festival, Mita Kapur, writer and CEO of Siyahi, and Pramod Kumar KG, Managing Director of Eka Archiving Services, will also join.

As one of Bhutan's only literature and contemporary culture festivals, DLF's distinctive blend of international and local perspectives creates a truly unique platform for cross-cultural dialogue and creative exchange, making the festival a much-anticipated event in Bhutan's cultural calendar. DLF brings together the world's most renowned literary and art icons, while also showcasing the creative talents of their very own Bhutanese writers and artists.

The 12th edition of Drukyul's Literature Festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of literature, art, and culture. Be sure to mark your calendars for August 4th to 6th, 2023, and be in Thimphu for an extraordinary experience that serves as a gateway to the Happiest Country in Asia and one that will leave you inspired and invigorated.

For more information, please visit www.drukyul.org

Bhutan Echoes is Bhutan's premier literary festival that celebrates literature, art, and culture. In 2010, Her Majesty the Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, co-founded Bhutan's first literature festival; called Mountain Echoes, as a Bhutan-India initiative. Over the last decade, the festival has welcomed the likes of international literary figures such as Pico Iyer, Ruskin Bond, and Vikram Seth as well as contemporary Bhutanese authors like Aum Kunzang Choden and Her Majesty the Queen Mother, who is herself a celebrated author.

In 2020, the festival began a new chapter. His Majesty the King of Bhutan renamed the festival as "Drukyul's Literature Festival" with a view to promote more local engagement. Drukyul's Literary Festival is a life-changing experience in the world's ONLY carbon negative country with a gallery of esteemed authors, thought-leaders and change makers from around the world. For over a decade, Drukyul's Literature Festival has been an open and inclusive space for diverse ideas.

