New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at New Delhi on Wednesday extended the NIA custody of Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat for a further 5 days. They were produced before the court after expiry of 5 days of custodial remand.

They have been arrested in connection with the Delhi blast Case of November 2025.

Special NIA Judge Pitambar Dutt extended the NIA custody of Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar for a further 5 days after conducting a hearing in a closed courtroom.

NIA took their blood samples and other exhibits before the additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Siddhant Sihag on March 9.

On February 25, the Special NIA court remanded Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar in 10 days' NIA custody. Thereafter, their remand was extended for 5 days on March 6.

Accsued were brought to Delhi by the Jammu and Kashmir police on a production warrant. Their custody was handed over to the NIA.

It is alleged that they were collecting arms and ammunition. Zamir was given a rifle, a pistol and live ammunition by Umar, Irfan and Adil. Both are associated with Ansar Ghazawat Ul Hind.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested several accsued in this case, namely Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Adeel Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Nasir Bilal Malla, Yasir Ahmed Dar, Mufti Irfan Ahmed and Amir Rashid. These Accused persons are in judicial custody after their interrogation.

NIA is investigating the Delhi Blast Case. Recently, the NIA court has extended the period of investigation for 45 days.

A deadly blast took place near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, in a car. Accsued Umar Un Nabi died in the blast; he was allegedly driving the car in which the blast took place. (ANI)

