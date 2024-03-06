BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader and India's foremost in delivering measurable loyalty and engagement solutions, inspired by applied behavioural science, achieves another impressive milestone win at the prestigious Dragons of Asia Awards 2023, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Recognising exceptional marketing communication in the APAC region, the Dragons of Asia (DOA) Awards involve a stringent selection process, with over 250 experts from 35 countries evaluating campaigns from top brands. In this competitive arena, BI WORLDWIDE India's Gold Dragon award in the 'Best Business to Business or Trade Marketing Campaign of 2023' category is a testament to its brand purpose of inspiring people and delivering results.

Previously, BI WORLDWIDE India has been lauded and recognised for innovative and results-driven loyalty and engagement programs for clients across industries. This year, the organisation proudly added the coveted Gold Dragon Award to its hall of fame, for the 'Shell Share Advantage Program' in partnership with Shell Lubricants India. BI WORLDWIDE India not only upheld its winning streak of 7 years at the DOA Awards this year but also reached new heights by clinching the Gold Dragon Award.

BI WORLDWIDE India has been managing an app-based influencer loyalty program for Shell since a few years. The data-driven and personalised program incentivises mechanics to purchase Shell's products, which in turn drives the brand's tertiary sales. Building on the initial success, BI WORLDWIDE India raised the bar several notches higher this year, enabling Shell to achieve a remarkable 1.2X surge in tertiary sales and a 97% overall program satisfaction score. The comprehensive engagement strategy provided a unique blend of omnichannel communication, exciting rewards, thorough product training, and community-building initiatives, making for a well-rounded influencer loyalty program. Sukesh Jain, CEO of BI WORLDWIDE India, remarked, "We are elated to receive the Gold Dragon Award at the Dragons of Asia Awards. The consistent recognition for the program is a powerful affirmation of our collaborative partnership with Shell. At BI WORLDWIDE India, we combine behavioural economics with data-driven strategies, and this unique blend of science, data, and creativity keeps us at the forefront of the loyalty and engagement industry. Our focus is on achieving our clients' business goals and consistently delivering measurable results. We are excited to continue our journey of growth, alongside our valued clients, further fuelling their success." Amit Ghugre, Chief Marketing Officer at Shell Lubricants India, commented, "The success of the Shell Share Advantage Program has allowed us to forge exceptionally meaningful connections with the close-knit mechanic community, resulting in positive business outcomes. The program has also helped us in expanding our reach, accelerating sales and sustaining a robust network of loyal channel partners. By bringing in their domain expertise, BI WORLDWIDE India has made it possible for us to develop thought leadership and data analytics capabilities. We look forward to scaling new heights of success together in the future." BI WORLDWIDE India is associated with leading global brands across industries, to effectively manage their channel loyalty programs for dealers, distributors, retailers, and influencers, resulting in higher engagement levels and positive ROI.

