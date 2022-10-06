New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/ATK): Solana (SOL) had one of the best runs of any cryptocurrency in 2021. The bull run was in full swing following the pump of Dogecoin (DOGE), and a lot of new money was coming into the cryptocurrency market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a memecoin and does not hope to pump like Solana. In this case, it wants to pump like Dogecoin(DOGE), creating wealth out of a dwindling market and sending the market into a bull run.

The great thing about memecoins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is that they are the most relatable assets to people outside of the crypto landscape struggling to understand what crypto or even blockchain is. This was demonstrated in the last bull run- most of the new liquidity introduced into the market came from other financial markets. Retailers made a lot of money from the GameStop short squeeze earlier in the year and desperately needed another place to put their money until Elon Musk pushed for Dogecoin(DOGE). The Dogecoin(DOGE) pump at the time allowed room for other cryptocurrencies to grow, from which Solana also hugely gained.

Seeking Solace, Choose Solana (SOL)Solana (SOL) is a layer-1 fourth-generation blockchain network created as a competitor to the ethereum blockchain. The blockchain offers some improvement to the ethereum blockchain. This decentralized architecture strengthens the network and allows users to conduct transactions without needing an intermediary. Solana bills itself as the world's fastest blockchain, claiming the ability to validate 65,000 transactions per second for less than a cent apiece.

While many people consider crypto coins merely a type of cash, it is more beneficial to consider crypto as a token that may power or enable other apps on the platform. Solana, for example, may power smart contracts, decentralized finance apps, NFTs, and other applications.

Solana(SOL) peaked at USD 259 in November 2021, while it traded around USD 1 for most of its early days- a big win for early investors.

SOL's price pump is always attributed to some drama on Twitter that involved the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, after making a tweet that established his relentless belief in the token. Solana was one of the crypto networks to draw venture capitalist funds, and the crypto asset quickly grew.

The Latest Adorable Addition - Big Eyes(BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new memecoin looking to create the kind of ecosystem that enabled the growth of cryptocurrencies like Solana. The market condition at the moment is not seeing a lot of trading volume, but things can change with the launch of Big Eyes. Without saying too much about Big Eyes, they are popular for making people wealthy overnight if they're hyped enough. And that's exactly what we have with the Big Eyes coin.

The memecoin raised USD 1 million in the first week of its presale, and it has raised over USD 3 million and is looking to reach its presale target of USD 4.7 million on stage 3 presale. The memecoin is inspired by cute cat memes that have managed to create a narrative of rivalry with dog memecoins and have built a strong community from it.

The coin looks to launch on the ethereum blockchain and could be one of the most hyped memecoin launches the market has seen in a while. Emerging memecoins have tried to follow the steps of DOGE by using the dog mascot, but they are not getting as much traction as they desire. Seeing as Big Eyes(BIG) seems to be getting it right, it could be a smart decision to get the token from presale.

