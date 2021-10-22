New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/SRV Media): Bindura Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO founded by Ad. Bindu Dubey confirmed joining hands with Latent Solution; a Dubai headquartered Cyber Security & Training Company and Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WICCI) Cyber Security Council to create awareness through various campaigns on Cyber Security and Safety to Individuals and Corporates.

Throughout the month, under the campaign #ChangePassword, Bindura Foundation aims at emphasizing the role of each individual in online safety and providing them with the required guidance for understanding everything about cyber threats.

October is the month of Cybersecurity Awareness. A steep rise in the usage of home-based internet post-Covid-19 also gave rise to cyber-attacks and financial fraud. It is evident that with the increase in the number of such incidents happening across the globe, proper training and awareness is the need of the hour.

Adv. Bindu Dubey, Founder of Bindura Foundation, Board Advisor of Latent Solution, Dubai, and National Member - Cyber Security Council, Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WICCI), said, "Our awareness campaign is intended to help in educating people to understand the measures that should be taken by them to prevent such cyber threats. As an organization, we continue to work very closely with Government bodies, public and private companies, and various departments to educate people for a safer online environment."

Website & Email Hacking, Bank / UPI transaction Frauds, Cyber Stalking, Virus Attacks, Malware, Identity Theft and Social Engineering are a few forms of cyber-attacks that have been giving sleepless nights to the majority of the population. Such incidents have increased after the Covid-19 outbreak. Strong passwords are difficult to guess and one should use different combinations like the upper and lower case letters, special characters, and random numbers to create a password.

Ravi Sharma, Director - Cyber Security of Latent Solution, Dubai, said, "Availability of tools and easy password combinations used by people has made the life of hackers easy to enter any system and commit fraud as per their own will. One should avoid keeping the same passwords for multiple accounts to avoid vulnerability and security risk. Hence we launched a campaign #ChangePassword giving importance to your safety by strengthening your password."

Latent Solution is a Cyber Security Solution and Training Company headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a support office in India. It provides complete security solutions to safeguard from all the possible forms of cyber threats. Latent Solution helps various Corporations, Government and Investigation agencies in the United Arab Emirates and India to provide in-depth analysis and insights.

Adv Shruti Bist, National President of Cyber Security Council, said, "Building a strong cyber security network for the entire nation is crucial. We need to work on strategic policy making of cyber laws in India. Our vision is to create a technologically strong and safe environment for this tech-savvy generation and protect it from various cyber threats."

She further added, "The National Council on Cyber security established under the auspices of the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi endeavours to function and deliver sustainable, effective and efficient solutions to create a cyber-safe environment for all the citizens. It seeks to work at the grassroots levels to spread awareness and undertake activities that will help attain the Vision of our Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji of attaining Cyber Swachh Bharat."

