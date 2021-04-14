Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Birlasoft, a part of the 2.4 billion dollar C K Birla Group, has launched a Pega Center of Excellence (COE) on the onset of the global premier consulting partnership with Pegasystems Inc to deliver innovative software that crushes business complexity.

From maximising customer value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, Pega helps the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow.

"Pega alliance accelerates the digital strategy realisation for clients, delivering customer-centricity, enabling immersive experiences, and orchestrating smarter processes," said Birlasoft's Global Head Ajit Singh Chawla.

In these extraordinary times where customer experience is seeing an accelerated shift towards digital-first approach, this COE will enable Birlasoft to help its clients accelerate their business transformation programmes.

"By creating a COE, Birlasoft will empower their clients to get the most out of Pega technology across the entire organisation," said Pegasystems's Vice President Ken Nicolson.

Birlasoft will also provide a broad range of professional services on Pega solutions including strategy, implementation and support to global customers.

(ANI)

