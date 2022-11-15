Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ [Saint Kitts and Nevis], November 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BitcoinCash 22 - which recently took place in St Kitts on Nov 12th was a roaring success. With attendees coming in from over 35 countries some major announcements were made at the conference.

In the panel of legal tender, The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew announced that the country will make BitcoinCash Legal tender by March 2023. Also present was Member of Parliament from St Maarten Hon. Rolando Brison his cabinet was already in talks for the same.

The other major announcement was made by Zapit Wallet of India that BitcoinCash can now be used to pay across all UPI accepting 60 million merchants, 20 million websites and 200 million online users which is a major breakthrough for BitcoinCash bcos so far no crypto has got such wide usage as a utility.

Roger Ver, founder of Bitcoin.com along with Les Khan - the head of citizenship by investment unit and developer John Zuliani addressed how easy it is now to get a passport with crypto and the benefits of having a second passport such as zero income tax and zero capital gains.

John Neiri from General protocols also talked about the feature "any hedge" in which the wallets can now secure the bch prices hedged for merchants who don't want to risk the volatile nature of the coin.

The main organizer of the event Sunny Gehani also spoke on the panel with Roger Ver on how they met and since then the merchant adoption has been on the take-off with over 500 merchants in the Caribbean and other corners of the world on-boarded for bch. The co-sponsors of the events Go Crypto announced that there will be lots of go crypto terminals in the Caribbean soon where merchants will have option to accept crypto and save it as crypto or convert it to fiat at the time of acceptance. Founder of Global Link international Sunny Gehani and the event organizer has assisted more than 100 clients to acquire second Citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis had organized a farewell brunch for all attendees at the St Kitts Marriott Resort. The merchants' adoption panels had panelists from Australia, Argentina, and the United States.

The conference gave all the attendees a chance to have a Q & A with panelists and a one-on-one meeting at the Beach Dinner Hosted at one of the finest restaurants in St Kitts. St Kitts and Nevis has one of the biggest crypto adoption per capita with nearly 200 merchants and 4 ATMs across with a total population of around 50000 people. It was a great Caribbean experience for attendees who had traveled all over from Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, Canada, US, Argentina, Canada, Norway, Germany, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and many more countries. The event was live-streamed and is available to watch on the following link : https://youtu.be/1W0-N_0K6jQ

