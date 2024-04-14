New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled plan to uplift and advance the fisheries sector in its election manifesto of 2024. The BJP in its manifesto promises to modernize fishing infrastructure, provide financial support, and facilitate skill development initiatives for the fisherman.

The party manifesto says "We are committed to advancing the prosperity and welfare of our fishermen by enhancing fisheries through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, modernising infrastructure, and providing financial support and skill development".

A key promise in the BJP's manifesto is the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to further increase fish production and boost annual seafood exports. The manifesto further promises to bolster the fisheries sector in India and enhance its contribution to the economy.

Additionally, the party pledges to strengthen and expand insurance coverage available under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana through technological interventions to ensure speedy and accurate assessment.

The manifesto also outlines plans to develop production and processing clusters, with special attention to women of coastal communities. This initiative aims to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and promote gender inclusivity in the fisheries sector.

Furthermore, the BJP promises to boost seaweed cultivation and promote pearl farming under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, thereby increasing income opportunities for fishermen.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the fisheries sector is recognized as the 'Sunrise Sector' and the sector sustains livelihoods of around 30 million people in India particularly that of the marginalized and vulnerable communities.

With record fish production of 175.45 lakh tons in FY 2022-23, India is the third largest fish producing country in the world accounting for 8% of global production.

To enhance production and productivity in the fisheries sector, the BJP also plans to establish a network of Nucleus Breeding Centres and Brood Banks.

Moreover, the BJP through its manifesto emphasizes the use of technology for farm biosecurity, disease management in aquatic animals, and growth monitoring. (ANI)

