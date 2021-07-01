New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/Mediawire): The exponential growth in the science of numbers and computing techniques have helped mankind scale newer and greater heights.

Be it investment, publishing, communicating with stake holders, designing a layout for real-estate project, creating simulation for practicing landing of flights - the amazing IT applications and technologies has helped perform all the monotonous as well as creative tasks with ease and has impacted the lives in more than one way over the last few decades.

Enterprises are characterized by the ability of its workforce to take decisions that impacts the business processes and the associated outcomes. Managers at all levels - strategic, tactical and operational - need data to drive the current and progressive decision-making processes. Businesses today, thus, can't be visualized without the support of IT applications.

The IT Business Applications help businesses to communicate faster with the stakeholders, store volumes of data, process the data accurately to identify few of feature in general. Versatility, Reliability, Compactness, Repetitiveness and Diligence are other key characteristics of Business Information Systems.

The economic conditions in the current pandemic situation too found it savior to the larger extent in information systems and applications that kept the service industry going. Few of the IT backed services such as digital banking found its acceptance by many who were earlier not very inclined towards the bank on mobile, ordering the grocery through ecommerce site made the life and the living easier, online classes enabled the education to be continued without the loss of academic year went on uninterrupted. Work from home culture became the new norm giving impetus to the digital economy.

The IT services are poised for growth of 8% to 9% over the next few years. The work force with knowledge of new technologies such as Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Edge and Quantum computing, Augmented and Virtual reality are expected to be in high demand. The trend of recruiting R and Python Programmers by both IT services and domain specific firms will continue in the year 2021 and beyond.

All these means that there will be more demand for Programmer, System designer, System Analyst, Data and Text miners in the coming years. The MCA programme curriculum is exactly developed and designed for these kind of roles having courses from technology, statistics, data science and programming blended into its structure. Its Advantage MCA.

Moreover, in order to climb the corporate ladder post-graduate degree adds value to the experience. For non- IT and allied Engineering graduates desirous of making a mark in the IT and IT Enabled Services industry, the two-year MCA programme provides a golden opportunity to acquire professional post-graduate degree. Its again Advantage MCA.

While there are opportunities and opening for MCA students in the core IT industry, the students are sought by the various domain specific sectors such as Banking sector, Pharmaceutical industry, Health-care services and other allied industries as well. However, it is essential for the students to evaluate the Institutes offering the MCA Programmes in terms of its ranking, curriculum offered and the pedagogy employed.

