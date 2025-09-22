VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: In a landmark achievement that underscores India's growing leadership in global supply chain excellence, Blue Ocean Corporation, an Indian-owned multinational conglomerate, headquartered in London, has been officially recognized with one of the highest global distinctions for professional development and supply chain transformation. The organization is ranked No.1 globally in Supply Chain Training and Consulting by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the world's largest and most respected supply chain management body.

The award was received by Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, from Douglas Kent, Executive Vice President - Corporate and Strategic Alliances, ASCM, and Michael Bunge, Chair-elect, ASCM, in the presence of international supply chain leaders.

The recognition comes at a time when India is strategically positioning itself as a global supply chain hub through initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the National Logistics Policy. These government-led programs emphasize strengthening infrastructure, lowering logistics costs, and building a workforce capable of supporting sustainable and technology-driven growth.

Skill development has emerged as a critical enabler in this transformation. With supply chains undergoing structural changes due to digital adoption, sustainability imperatives, and shifting global trade dynamics, the demand for a future-ready workforce in India is unprecedented.

This was echoed at the ASCM CHAINge Conference, where Gina M. Raimondo, Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, remarked, "supply chain disruptions are not going away. "The only way forward is to build resilience by empowering people with new skills and by embracing technology,"she added.

Blue Ocean Corporation has been at the forefront of this agenda, embedding skill development at the core of its operations in India.

In line with this mission, Blue Ocean Corporation has announced an unprecedented initiative. The Supply Chain Management Fundamentals Program will now be offered free of charge to learners worldwide. This bold initiative, unmatched in the industry, is aimed at democratizing education in one of the world's most critical sectors. Students, young professionals, and industry entrants, regardless of geography, academic background or experience, can now access the knowledge that drives global trade.

"Being ranked No.1 globally in supply chain training and consulting is a recognition of our responsibility to make knowledge more accessible," said Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation. "Every economy and every individual is impacted by supply chains. By offering free training in fundamentals, we aim to equip learners everywhere with skills that shape global trade and daily life," he added.

Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean has transformed the careers of over 500,000 professionals worldwide and has earned more than 30 international awards, including Superbrands, Great Place to Work, and the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award. Strengthening its vision further, the organization is guided by an esteemed board that includes globally respected leaders such as Sourav Ganguly, former captain of Indian Cricket team, Michael Proffitt, former CEO, Dubai Logistics City, and Pushpinder S. Puniha, Chairperson of the Consultative Group on Tax Policy at NITI Aayog, whose expertise and influence add strategic depth to Blue Ocean's mission.

With a strong global presence in the UK, UAE, KSA, and Egypt, Blue Ocean has established itself as a leader in supply chain education and consulting. In India, the organization operates from offices in Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kochi and is undertaking significant expansion across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, aiming to extend access to world-class training and consulting across the nation's key industrial and logistics corridors.

India's aspiration to become a global supply chain powerhouse depends not only on infrastructure and policy but equally on a skilled workforce capable of managing disruption and driving innovation. By integrating international expertise with India's growth priorities, Blue Ocean is helping bridge this critical gap.

The global recognition by ASCM underscores how Blue Ocean accelerates the nation's mission to transform its supply chain landscape and strengthen its position in global trade.

