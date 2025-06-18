NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 18: Blue Tokai, India's leading specialty coffee brand, is stepping beyond its core cafe model with the launch of Blue Tokai Origins, a new experience built for people to slow down and taste the story behind their food. The first Origins cafe has opened on Ireo Grand View High Street, First Floor, Sector-58, Gurugram.

"Origins is where everything we've been building over the last decade comes together -- the coffee, the craft, the community, the partners. It's not just a larger cafe; it's a space to slow down, try something new, and reconnect with what you love about coffee, alongside the warmth of a live bakery and an artisanally crafted menu with locally sourced ingredients. Every detail, from the brewing bar to the live bakery, has been designed to deepen the experience of connection and flavour," said Shivam Shahi, Co-founder, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters.

Inside Blue Tokai Origins

Spread across 2,000 square feet, Origins is designed as a sensorial, layered space that deepens Blue Tokai's promise of craft and transparency. Guests will find experiences curated to highlight the process and people behind every offering.

Manual Brewing, Made Immersive

Set apart from the main coffee counter where espresso-based drinks are served, Origins features a dedicated manual brewing station called the Play Bar. With the most extensive selection of manual brewing techniques ever introduced in a Blue Tokai space, coffee lovers can now taste their way through seven distinct methods, including the Chemex, Syphon, Slow Drip, and more. Each method brings out unique facets of coffee, from the body to the acidity, and is explained by trained baristas.

Adding to this experience is the Nitro Cold Brew tap, serving chilled, nitrogen-infused single-origin cold brew, crafted using the Baby Hardtank, a patented technology that extracts a wider range of flavour compounds.

The Coffee Cellar

At the Play Bar, some of Blue Tokai's rarest lots, frozen at peak flavour, are preserved in a temperature-controlled space called The Coffee Cellar. The selection includes some of Blue Tokai's highest-scoring coffees, including lots that are shared as part of their coveted Producer Series. These are brewed exclusively as Pour Overs using tailored recipes to bring out their best.

Live Bakery by Suchali's Artisan Bakehouse

A standout part of the Origins experience is the live, glass-walled bakery, run by Suchali's Artisan Bakehouse. From smell to sight, the bakery adds a warm, sensory layer to the space. Here, visitors can witness the process of craft baking, unfolding live. Hand-shaped sourdough loaves, twice-baked croissants, cookies, and beyond are crafted here from scratch.

The artisanal breads baked here are slow fermented using natural cultures. They are also available for customers to take home, fresh off the rack.

A Comfort-First, Craft-Led Menu

The menu is designed in collaboration with Chef Auroni Mukherjee, one of India's most celebrated young chefs, known for his flavour-first approach to modern Indian food. It blends warmth and technique, reflective of the brand's own identity, rooted in mastery; without losing its accessibility to its wide audiences. Think:

* Handmade pasta with flavour twists like the Chilli Crunch Carbonara.

* Gourmet club sandwiches and open-faced toasts built on signature sourdough breads by Suchali's Artisan Bakehouse.

* Dishes made using farm-sourced produce from trusted partners like Krishi Cress and Shroomery.

* A selection of desserts by Suchali's Artisan Bakehouse, featuring familiar comforts and sweet surprises like the classic Tiramisu and a light-yet-decadent Coconut Berry Lamington.

It's food that feels familiar, but with depth, balance, and an attention to detail you can taste.

An Ode to Blue Tokai's Mission

Throughout Origins, visual storytelling highlights the people and processes behind the brand -- from the farms Blue Tokai sources from to the story of Suchali's Artisan Bakehouse. Walls, installations, and little details create an unfolding narrative for guests to engage with at their own pace.

Blue Tokai Origins is designed to evolve with its community. In the months ahead, the brand will host producers, run interactive workshops on brewing and baking, and curate sensory experiences that help customers see coffee in new, meaningful ways.

For those looking to slow down, dive deeper into coffee, and taste the story behind their food, Origins offers a space unlike any other.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is India's leading specialty coffee brand founded in 2013, dedicated to sourcing, roasting, and brewing coffee from 80+ of India's finest coffee farms. Their mission is rooted in making high-quality Indian specialty coffee accessible to more and more people through their cafes and products. With a commitment to quality and innovation, the brand has built a loyal community of coffee lovers and continues to redefine coffee culture in India.

For more information, visit bluetokaicoffee.com.

