New Delhi [India], January 18: Bosch Limited, a leading global supplier of technology and services showcases its innovative advancements towards the future of automotive sector at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE) 2025, held from January 17-22. With a focus on state-of-the-art safety systems, advanced software solutions, and electrification breakthroughs, Bosch is presenting transformative solutions at two locations, aimed at shaping a safe, sustainable, and exciting tomorrow. "The future of mobility will be defined by a decisive push towards electrification, more climate-friendly fuels, and seamless integration of AI-driven solutions. Bosch is spearheading this transformation, by being ready for a sustainable and digitally empowered future. Bharat Mobility Global Expo provides us with a platform to showcase our portfolio, foster collaboration and demonstrate our efforts in enabling technologies that will redefine how we move for years to come," said Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director, Bosch Limited. Visitors to the Bosch pavilion at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan) can explore a range of cutting-edge solutions including:

- Hydrogen Demonstrator Truck: Showcasing Bosch's advancements in hydrogen technology, this experiential vehicle represents the company's efforts to accelerate zero-emission and sustainability-oriented mobility. In India, hydrogen engines present a promising alternative to diesel for long- haul trucks. Bosch has invested approximately $2 billion in hydrogen technology globally, reinforcing its leadership in this domain.

- Vehicle Motion: Discover Bosch's advancements in automotive safety technologies through features like Intelligent Turn Assist and Auto Vehicle Hold. While the former enhances maneuverability and safety during sharp turns or off-road conditions ensuring smoother, controlled turns, Auto Vehicle Hold adds convenience and safety during stop-and-go traffic conditions.

- Software & Services: Bosch is a pioneer in software-defined vehicle (SDV) innovation, driving the evolution of mobility. Experience its SDV expertise at the Expo via exciting live demonstrations of generative AI, advanced E/E architecture, cloud-native tools, and seamless on-device and cloud integration, integrating the user and the ecosystem as core elements of a personalized automotive experience.

- Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS): Get to know about Bosch's exciting, advanced rider assistance systems comprising of ACC (adaptive cruise control), forward collision warning and blind spot detection. Leveraging Bosch's radar sensor, brake system, engine management system and HMI (human machine interface), the system boosts rider awareness of their surroundings, contributing to increased comfort and rider reassurance.

At the Auto Components Show 2025 in Dwarka, Bosch is emphasizing on its hardware expertise by showcasing advanced EV components, diverse fuel injection equipment, sensors for various powertrains, braking systems, ADAS solutions and more coupled with an immersive experience around Bosch's manufacturing solutions This exemplifies Bosch's capability to seamlessly integrate hardware and software, delivering end-to-end capabilities to cater to an ever-evolving mobility landscape. "At Bharat Mobility Global Expo, we present a range of advanced solutions that reaffirm our commitment to shaping India's mobility future. From alternate powertrains to innovative safety solutions, software led capabilities, logistics and more, Bosch's offerings are leading the way in creating a safer, sustainable, and digitally connected mobility ecosystem. As the sector evolves, our dedication to providing customers with solutions tailored to their success remains unchanged," said Sandeep Nelamangala, Joint Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President, Bosch Mobility India.

