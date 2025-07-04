VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 4: Propelling its robust performance in the current year, BMW Group India has posted its highest-ever car deliveries in H1 2025. The company sold 7,774 BMW and MINI cars and 2,569 motorcycles between January to June 2025. BMW sold 7,477 units and MINI 297 units.

In the second quarter (April - June), each month recorded best-ever sales.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "Carrying forward the impressive performance of Q1 into H1, BMW Group India is steering the success story for this year with tremendous fervour. We are on a fast track, posting +10% growth despite a challenging environment as we continue to unfold new opportunities in luxury segment. Changing the game with our thrust on electric mobility, we are the most preferred Indian luxury EV brand with phenomenal +234% growth. Among SAVs as well as sedans, our long wheelbase luxury models are in great demand due to their seamless blend of comfort and performance. Coupled with the ongoing RetailNext transformation and Relax.We Care customer support initiatives, we are redefining our customers' journey with joy and complete peace of mind."

BMW Group Electric Vehicles (EV)

For last three years, BMW Group India is the leader in luxury EV sales in India. In H1 2025, this lead continues with 1,322 BMW and MINI EVs sold. The company achieved enormous +234% growth in EV sales in the first half of the year. The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase was the highest-selling electric car during this period, followed by the flagship BMW i7 in second spot. Electric cars now hold 18% share in total sales of BMW Group India.

At the start of the year, BMW Group India announced many new initiatives for its EV customers including services like BMW Destination Charging, Smart E-Routing and Charging Concierge. Combined with complimentary Wallbox chargers and 24x7 open access to the company's fast-charging dealership network across the country, customers are able to embrace progressive e-mobility with complete peace of mind. BMW Group India currently offers six electric cars and two scooters - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, BMW i4, BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, MINI Countryman E, BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02. Stunning performance and driving dynamics are hallmark of the entire EV portfolio and each model stands for next level digitalisation and sustainability.

BMW Long Wheelbase Range

The long wheelbase BMW models saw a massive growth of +159% in H1 2025. This includes the BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series and BMW iX1. BMW long wheelbase models today account for 47% share in total sales. Strategically positioning these models across its portfolio, BMW Group India proactively ascertained customers' needs and provided the ideal luxury product in each segment. The BMW 5 Series was the highest-selling BMW sedan in H1 with close to 20% share in sales. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series retained the class-leading position in Indian premium sedan segment.

BMW Luxury Class

BMW Luxury Class consists of flagship cars such as the BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM. Reigning at the absolute pinnacle of BMW's luxury world, these bespoke sedans and SAVs are the subject of highest aspiration and admiration among Indian luxury clientele. The BMW 7 Series and BMW i7 are leading in their respective segments while the BMW X7 has crossed the notable milestone of over 5,000 deliveries since launch.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV)

BMW SAVs recorded a double-digit growth of +17% in H1 2025. Compared to 56% in Q1, their share in sales increased to 59% in Q2. BMW X1 was the highest selling SAV not just for BMW (over 30% share in sales), but in the Indian premium compact segment. The next most admired BMW SAV in H1 was the powerful BMW X5.

MINI

MINI delivered 297 units in H1 2025. MINI Cooper S was the highest-selling model and saw growth of over +60% as compared to H1 2024. Both the MINI Cooper S and the MINI Countryman E enjoyed almost equal share in sales.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad delivered 2,569 motorcycles in H1 2025. The BMW G 310 RR was most popular smart-cc bike. In the GS adventure world, the BMW 900 GS / GSA and the BMW 1300 GS / GSA were the best-selling models. In the super sports segment, the BMW S 1000 RR commanded the top spot.

Retail.NEXT: Immersive retail concept transforming customer experience

With launch of Retail.NEXT, BMW Group India aims to create a future-forward retail space that not only showcases its vehicles but also embodies the brand's commitment to luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Retail.NEXT entails new design, new digital tools, new roles, and new processes. With a total investment of INR 365.6 crores, Retail.NEXT will be implemented across 56 facilities in 33 cities.

BMW India Financial Services

Through its innovative 'BMW Smart Finance' solutions, BMW India Financial Services delivers a compelling value proposition and complete peace of mind to customers. The tailored financial products offer attractive benefits such as low monthly instalments, assured buy-back, flexible end-of-term options, and the freedom to upgrade to a new car with ease. By making ownership more accessible and hassle-free, BMW Financial Services plays a crucial role in enabling sales and driving customer loyalty for the group brands in India.

