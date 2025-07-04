The new season of Panchayat is here and is currently streaming online. This was the season of the election, and in an unexpected twist, the political tensions culminated as the results of the fiercely contested Panchayat election were announced. While fans are showering their love on storytelling and performances, there’s one unexpected highlight stealing the spotlight – ‘Vidhayak Ji, Bhushan Aur Binod Ka Victory Dance.’ The Vidhayak Ji dance video has now become a full-blown meme fest, and the internet loves it. His dance move in Panchayat Season 4 has been declared the goldmine of meme material. After all, his moves are peak desi moment and now the ultimate meme template. Social media users are creating hilarious memes and Instagram reels around Vidhayak Ji’s viral victory dance moment. ‘Panchayat’ Season 4: Crucial Questions That Need Answers in Season 5 of Prime Video Series.

Panchayat Season 4 gave us the sunglass slide and peak desi dance moves. With the election results being announced at the end of the season, the show saw Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) and Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), backed by MLA Chandrakishore, aka (Purv) Vidhayak Ji, defeat Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) by 73 votes. The political shake-up and election results rock the village of Phulera. Vidhayak Ji, Bhushan and Binod’s victory dance moment further sparked funny memes and jokes that are unmissable. ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 Review: Is Satire Running on Low Fuel in Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s TVF Series?

Vidhayak Ji, Bhushan and Binod’s Victory Dance Video:

'Panchayat' Vidhayak Ji Dance Memes Are Hilarious AF!

Suitable in All Scenes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by umashankar cheechle (@thenameisumashankar)

All Of Us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Kumar (@sachin_00021)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghuveer Rathod (@cinematic_raghu)

Unmissable!

Binod's Dance Moves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I am monu (@monu_editz__01)

With less effort and maximum rhythm, the victory dance choreography is ruling the social media timeline. As Panchayat blends small-town charm with larger political shifts, the upcoming season promises deeper character arcs, more drama and of course, the best meme templates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).