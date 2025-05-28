VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: In a groundbreaking move set to reshape Bollywood's global footprint, renowned Indian film producer Bablu Aziz Barudgar has unveiled plans to establish Oman's largest film studio, alongside a luxury bungalow hospitality scheme tailored for Bollywood celebrities and production teams.

During his recent visit to Oman, Barudgar met with His Excellency Mr. Pankaj Khimji, Chairman of the Oman-India Business Council, to discuss fostering deeper ties between the Indian film industry and Oman's growing tourism and entertainment sectors. The meeting marked a milestone, as Mr. Khimji responded with enthusiasm to Barudgar's proposal, praising its alignment with Oman's vision for international collaboration.

The proposed film studio will serve as a full-fledged production facility, while the bungalow hospitality scheme will offer premium accommodations for Indian film crews and stars during overseas shoots. This concept, Barudgar believes, will seamlessly blend with Oman's thriving tourism landscape, offering both comfort and cultural immersion.

The initiative builds on the producer's prior success with "Holiday banquet -cum-studio and Holiday apke liye resort "which is located in khopoli near Mumbai. The project, which uniquely integrates entertainment, luxury, and production facilities, has already become a model for destination-based filmmaking.

"Oman is a tourism-friendly country that actively encourages international ventures," Barudgar stated. "With Bollywood's growing interest in overseas locations, Oman offers a rare combination of proximity, affordability, and scenic diversity--making it a perfect choice for film production."

With just a two-hour flight from Mumbai, Oman presents logistical convenience and cost-efficiency--crucial factors for international film shoots. If approved, the project will result in the largest Bollywood-focused film studio outside India, establishing Oman as a premier gateway for Indian cinema in the Middle East.

