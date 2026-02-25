New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Three armed assailants looted gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 60 lakh from a shop in the Kinari Bazar area of Chandni Chowk in Delhi on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 1:34 PM in Anar Wali Gali, a narrow lane within the busiest market in the national capital. According to the shop owner, Ashok Kumar Chaurasia, who has been in the jewellery trade for over 30 years, the shop was being managed by his son at the time of the robbery.

Also Read | South Korea Jeju Island Controversy: India Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals Travelling to Jeju Island in South Korea After Sachin Awasthi's Viral Video.

The robbery was executed with clinical precision. Eyewitness accounts and the victim's statement describe a terrifying sequence of events: Three men entered the shop and immediately struck the salesman on the head with a pistol butt. While one assailant neutralised the salesman, the second used a cloth to gag the owner's son, preventing him from raising an alarm. The third accomplice cleared the display showcases of gold ornaments in just 14 seconds before the trio fled the scene.

The local business community has expressed deep anger over the security lapse. Pradeep Kumar Jain, President of the Gota Zari Association, criticised the Delhi Police, pointing out that the robbery took place despite a High Alert in the city.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 26: Timings for 8th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

"This incident is a massive question mark on the security of Delhiites. This is Asia's largest market, and such a daylight robbery happening while the police are supposedly on high alert for terror threats and recent blasts is unacceptable," Jain told ANI.

Following the distress call, senior police officials reached the spot with forensic teams. Police are currently scanning footage from cameras inside the shop and along the narrow escape routes of Kinari Bazar. A case has been registered, and multiple teams are working to identify the suspects based on the high-speed nature of the crime.

Local traders have demanded increased patrolling in the narrow "galis" of Chandni Chowk to protect the thousands of businesses operating in the high-value district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)