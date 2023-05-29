Mediawire

New Delhi [India], May 29: AlUla, one of Saudi Arabia's oldest cities, is home to a multitude of fascinating ancient monuments. Bollywood's promising youth icon - Janhvi Kapoor reveals her memorable AlUla moments.

We all know how much Janhvi loves travelling and exploring new and exciting places. Her Instagram is proof of the same. This time around, she had the time of her life while vacationing in AlUla.

Janhvi on her personal Instagram handle says, "AlUla is a place of extraordinary human and natural heritage. A journey through a living museum of preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, historic dwellings, and monuments, both natural and human-made, that hold 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history."

Here are the absolute must-visit locations in AlUla, feels Janhvi Kapoor:

1. Hegra

Explore Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage site where you can find 111 remarkably well-preserved tombs. This scenic place surely will capture your heart.

As you walk through the site, you'll find tombs dedicated to healers, military figures, local leaders and others. Once you're in Hegra, make sure to uncover the wells and stone-lined water channels that display the superb craftsmanship.

2. Elephant Rock

Enjoy the view of the most amazing natural formation. This landmark is set amongst a spectacular desert terrain and towers up to 52 metres into the sky, it is AlUla's most recognisable geological wonder. Throughout millions of years, wind and water erosion sculpted the instantly distinguished form, giving it its unique trunk and body shape. Open throughout the late nights, seize a seat in the sandy seating area, and revel in the breathtaking starry drawings that adorn the dark skies above the magnificent rock formations.

3. Maraya

Maraya a stunning mirrored building located in the desert canyon of the Ashar Valley. While the structure itself is a work of art, Maraya is also a multi-purpose venue and the centrepiece of AlUla's growing arts and entertainment scene.

You'll be able to see this state-of-the-art structure covered in 9,740 mirrored panels reflecting AlUla's beauty, making it the largest mirrored building in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

4. Rainbow Rock or The Arch Rock

The Arch (also known as Rainbow Rock) is one of the most notable rock formations in AlUla. It seems like a rainbow caught between two clouds. For travellers, this unusual natural attraction with a bridge-like design is indeed unique. Low light pollution across AlUla [BM1] makes the Rainbow Rock a perfect location for camping and stargazing. This location is known for its semi-precious[BM2] desert diamonds, which many visitors come here in search of.

Enjoy Seasonal Activities in AlUla

AlUla's exciting calendar of seasonal events has been developed to blend effortlessly and authentically with the environment. Right from November 2020, Adventure Hub started offering thrill-seekers a range of soft and hard achievements activities. Here's what you can try:

Rides of AlUla: Extreme adventure enthusiasts could try the Harrat zip line, bump and pump bike park and dune buggie rides right through the desert landscape. It is very refreshing.

Adventure in AlUla: Take your family along on a spectacular horse trail amidst nature. Choose from a selection of walking trails to suit different levels of fitness.

Relax and rejuvenate. Spa experiences include treatments developed from the miracle Moringa plant, native to AlUla. This plant can be made into oils, creams, soaps with intensive healing properties.

Stargazing in Gharameel: Surrounded by Gharameel's magical rock formations, you can gaze at a blanket of stars while also enjoying a lavish spread of traditional grilled supper. [BM3]

Take Janhvi Kapoor's word for it - When you are planning your next vacation, be it with family or solo, go ahead and visit a destination with a mysterious appeal. Witness the grandeur of AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

