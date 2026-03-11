New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran on Wednesday bid farewell to Indonesia's Ambassador, Ina Krisnamurthi, at a dinner attended by ASEAN country heads.

Kumaran thanked Krisnamurthi for strengthening India-Indonesia ties and wished her success.

In a post on X, MEA said, "Secretary (East) Shri P Kumaran hosted a dinner to bid farewell to Indonesia's Ambassador, Ms. Ina Krisnamurthi, with the Heads of Mission of ASEAN countries in attendance. Secretary (East) thanked Ambassador Krisnamurthi for her valuable contributions towards further strengthening India-Indonesia bilateral ties and wished her success in her future endeavours."

The relationship between India and Indonesia has reached a high point, underpinned by a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (elevated in 2018). Ambassador Krisnamurthi, who assumed office in November 2021, has served during a pivotal era for these ties, which have recently expanded into critical defence and strategic domains.

India and Indonesia share two-millennia old close cultural and commercial contacts. Hindu, Buddhist and later Muslim faith traveled to Indonesia from the shores of India. The stories from the great epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata form a source of Indonesian folk art and dramas.

The shared culture, colonial history and post-independence goals of political sovereignty, economic self-sufficiency and independent foreign policy are unifying factors of the bilateral relationship, as per a statement by the Consulate General of India in Medan, Indonesia.

The struggle against colonial powers and a similar ethos of democratic traditions, pluralist culture, and progressive leadership are some of the common strands connecting India and Indonesia. President Sukarno of Indonesia was the Guest of Honour during the first Republic Day of India in 1950.

Independent India and Indonesia became chief votaries of the independence of Asian and African countries, the spirit of which led to the historic Bandung Conference of 1955 and later formation of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961.

Since the adoption of India's 'Look East Policy' in 1991, and its upgradation to 'Act East' in 2014, there has been a rapid development of bilateral relations in political, security, defence, commercial and cultural fields.

India has an Embassy in Jakarta, a Consulate General in Bali and Medan, and Honorary Consul in Surabaya. (ANI)

