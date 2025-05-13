NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 13: Kabul Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director of BPTP Ltd., has been conferred with the highly esteemed IGBC Fellow Award by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the advancement of the green building movement in India. The award ceremony took place on 9th May' 2025 at the iconic BPTP Capital City in Noida, a landmark IGBC Platinum certified project recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and green building practices.

Also Read | 'See You on the Tour': Samay Raina Announces Comeback Tour Following the 'India's Got Latent' Controversy.

K.S. Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII-Green Business Centre, presented the award to Chawla in a special ceremony.

Stating on the occasion, Kabul Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, BPTP, expresses his gratitude by saying, "It is a profound honour to receive the IGBC Fellow Award. I am deeply grateful to the IGBC for this recognition, which reflects the collective vision and dedication of the entire BPTP team. Sustainability is not just a responsibility, but a core value that drives our approach to real estate development. At BPTP, we believe that curating sustainable, future - ready spaces is an essential move for the well-being of our communities and the planet. This award inspires us to continue innovating and setting new standards in sustainable urban development, ensuring that our projects not only meet today's needs but also safeguard the environment for generations to come. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners, stakeholders, and IGBC for their trust and support on this journey."

Also Read | ‘Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning’: Ali Fazal Applauds Tom Cruise's Impact on Global Cinema by 'Keeping Theatres Alive'.

The IGBC Fellow Award is one of the premier recognitions in India's green building movement. It honours individuals and organizations demonstrating exemplary contribution to sustainable built environments. BPTP Capital City, the venue for this year's ceremony, stands as a demonstration to the evolutionary impact of green building initiatives. Located at Sector 94, Noida, the project features IGBC Platinum Certification, premium office spaces, and state-of-the-art amenities that represent the future of sustainable business workplaces in India.

The IGBC has been at the spearhead of the country's green building movement, annually recognizing pioneers who have stepped up in environment and sustainable stewardship. The IGBC Fellow Award is a tribute to Kabul Chawla's unparalleled commitment and contribution in shaping India's sustainable built environment.

About Kabul Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, BPTP Limited: Kabul Chawla is a dynamic and visionary entrepreneur who has played a transformative role in shaping the landscape of Indian real estate. As the Chairman and Managing Director of BPTP Limited, he has led the company from its inception to become one of the most recognized and trusted names in the real estate sector, particularly across the Delhi-NCR region.

With deep roots in Haryana and an entrepreneurial spirit that defines his journey, Chawla ventured into real estate in the early 2000s with a mission to redefine urban living and infrastructure. Under his leadership, BPTP grew rapidly, delivering innovative residential and commercial projects across Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Delhi. His foresight and strategic approach helped BPTP secure some of the most prominent land parcels and successfully develop integrated townships, plotted developments, high-rise luxury apartments, and commercial developments.

A hallmark of Kabul Chawla's leadership has been his relentless focus on customer satisfaction, design excellence, and project delivery. He was among the early proponents of building environmentally friendly, self-sustained communities with world-class amenities, setting new benchmarks for lifestyle-centric developments.

One of his most notable achievements includes the development of BPTP Capital City - a flagship project envisioned to be a next-generation mixed-use destination with an IGBC Platinum-rated office tower featuring a top-notch tenancy profile. The project underscores his commitment to sustainability, smart design, and future-ready urban planning.

His people and leadership skills have also been instrumental in building a strong, dedicated team of over 1000 professionals who share his vision and passion. This collective strength has been a driving force behind BPTP's continued success and ambitious growth trajectory. He believes in empowering people, fostering a collaborative culture, and nurturing talent - values that are deeply embedded in the company's DNA.

Despite the complexities and evolving dynamics of the Indian real estate sector, Chawla has remained steadfast in his commitment to quality, innovation, and trust - values that continue to guide BPTP's growth. His journey is a true inspiration for young entrepreneurs looking to make a mark in infrastructure and real estate development.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Chawla's contribution to the urban transformation of North India is both impactful and enduring. As BPTP gears up for its next phase of growth, his visionary leadership continues to steer the company toward excellence, sustainability, and community-focused development.

BPTP is one of India's leading largest real estate developers, known for its innovative and customer-centric approach to creating world-class residential and commercial spaces. With a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, the company has delivered 24,500 homes and numerous landmark projects that blend modern architecture, premium amenities, and sustainable living solutions. BPTP remains committed to excellence, transparency, and, shaping urban landscapes with projects that redefine contemporary living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)