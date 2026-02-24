BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 24: Brave, a new-age tech brand built for Mind Athletes - students, creators, early professionals, and free thinkers who don't follow templates - today launched Brave Ark, its first device - a 2-in-1 Android PC built for PC-mode productivity on Android.

Designed to adapt to the user's rhythm across cafe tables, classrooms, hostel rooms, and work desks, Brave Ark empowers a touch-first generation to "Do the New". Brave Ark will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in starting 6th February 2026 at Rs 34,999. First 200 buyers will receive a complimentary backlit Bluetooth keyboard as a launch benefit.

Service and Support

Service & Support: Brave Ark is backed by a rapidly expanding pan-India service network to ensure a reliable ownership experience from day one. The brand is currently serviceable across 21,000+ pincodes in India, supported by 18,000+ authorised carry-in service centres and doorstep pick-up and drop services across 3,000+ pincodes. This comprehensive after-sales ecosystem is designed to deliver timely support, minimise downtime, and offer consistent service quality across markets. Through its hybrid service model, Brave ensures timely support for users across metros, Tier 2 and emerging cities, offering both walk-in service centres and hassle-free home pick-up for repairs--underscoring its focus on reliable after-sales care and cutting-edge product design.

"With Brave, our focus has been on building technology for a new generation of 'Mind Athletes'--students, creators, early professionals, and independent thinkers who challenge convention and expect their devices to keep pace with their ambitions," said Shwetabh Rai, Founder & CEO, Brave. "We were grateful for the opportunity to meet Ashwini Vaishnaw and engage in discussions around India's AI Mission and the rapidly evolving technology infrastructure shaping the country's digital future--an ecosystem that strongly aligns with our vision of delivering accessible, performance-driven computing for the next generation."

For Mind Athletes Who Do the New

Brave Ark combines a 12.95-inch high-refresh display with Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 power for seamless multitasking, NPU-powered AI experiences, and all-day battery life. The full-metal build, 8-speaker audio, and detachable design target Grade 8-12 students, college goers, creators, developers, and young entrepreneurs seeking fluid workflows on Android.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0GFB2F784

