Singapore, May 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): The TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023 will be held in Suzhou, China from 14 to 21 May, returning to China for first time since 2019.

This 18th edition tournament is an international badminton mixed-team competition contested by member countries of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) that allows players to win crucial ranking points to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sixteen teams including badminton powerhouse nations like China, Indonesia, Korea, and Malaysia, will be featured.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire After Gas Leak: Six Including Two Minors Receive Burn Injuries in House Fire Triggered by Gas Leakage in Khar.

"We are delighted to bring TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals to millions of fans in China and the world!" said Ting Wee LIANG, President, TotalEnergies Asia Pacific & Middle East - Marketing & Services. "We hope to energize lives and communities through this sponsorship, and highlight the sport's key attributes of performance, precision and endurance that resonate with our business and brand promises."

Promoting fan engagement onsite & on TotalEnergies x Badminton Instagram & Facebook

Also Read | Porn in Classroom! Oregon School Students Shown XXX Terms, Sexually Explicit Language To Educate Them About Child Pornography Laws, Sexting and Revenge Porn; Parents Fume.

For the first time, TotalEnergies is collaborating with badminton stars, influencers, and celebrities: Prannoy H. S. from India, Debby Susanto from Indonesia, Mark O'dea from Malaysia, Wei Loong Brian from Singapore and Worasak Sriboonwong from Thailand.

Also look out for a 10-episode video series, "TotalEnergies Fanatics Backstage Pass", giving fans the exclusive behind-the-scenes moments of players: from their airport arrival to pre-tournament routines; post-match emotions and reactions. Another 6-part video series feature players experiencing the sights & culture of Suzhou.

Fans attending the Suzhou tournament can visit the TotalEnergies booth on-site. Exciting programs include players' meet-and-greets, games, back-of-house tours, and player interaction livestreams.

In May, TotalEnergies' customers enjoy discounts on lubricants products & services and receive exclusive badminton merchandise. Find us on: Amazon India; Lazada Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand; Shopee Malaysia, Tokopedia Indonesia.

***

Editor's note:

TotalEnergies Badminton Sponsorship page on TotalEnergies.sg

Present in Singapore for 40 years with around 600 staff, TotalEnergies has activities ranging from regional headquarters, manufacturing, and research & development. Business divisions represented include Exploration & Production, Gas Renewables & Power, Trading & Shipping, and Marketing & Services (including the largest EV charging network in Singapore, TotalEnergies' largest lubricants plant worldwide, and the global headquarters of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels). Singapore also houses Saft batteries activities as well as a Research & Development center of Hutchinson. For more information, please visit TotalEnergies.sg.

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services--petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation--to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)