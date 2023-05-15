Mumbai, May 15: After tenth-grade kids in Oregon were exposed to sexually explicit language during a health class on internet pornography, a report claims that parents of the concerned students are left furious.

When several slides were posted on a Facebook group called ‘Oregon Moms Union’ last week with a use of number of sexually explicit terminologies many parents were not comfortable exposing their children to, the Hillsboro School District's lesson presentation raised concerns. Teacher Records Sex Videos Inside UK Schools! Wales Woman Films XXX Clips of Herself Masturbating With Vibrator in School Classroom and Toilet, Probe On.

‘P—y licking’, ‘large d-k’, and ‘big a-s’ are just a few of the terms that were shown on a slide with the heading "Popular Categories" along with their respective online porn terms.

There were more slides that provide details on "what porn shows as the norm" and the "range of normalcy" surrounding the reasons individuals watch or choose not to watch porn.The perils of sexting and "revenge porn"—sharing someone else's nude photos without their consent—were discussed in other slides. The presentation further discussed child pornography legislation.

One of the slide had phrases like ‘teen’, ‘barely legal’, ‘step-brother’, and ‘Daddy's Little Girl’ as examples, with the caption ‘Child-Like Porn & Power Dynamics’ following.

According to MacKensey Pulliam, co-founder of Oregon Moms Union, the terms used in the presentation would make a ‘lot of adults blush’. She said, "Some of the material on the slides was really explicit, as was the way they went about teaching it."

The presentation is a part of a state statute that requires pupils to get teaching that is suitable for their age to help them recognise and respond to harmful circumstances and raise awareness of child sexual abuse, according to Beth Graser, a communications officer for the school system, who verified this to Fox News. US Teacher Accused of Bringing 'Baked Goods Filled with Her Bodily Fluids to School' after Being Arrested for Rape and Child Pornography.

According to Graser, who compared these teachings to the way schools teach about preventing suicide, pornography is not encouraged in them. We teach children about these delicate subjects using research-based resources and simple language, he continued.

