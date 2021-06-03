Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): British Safety Council, one of the world's most trusted leaders in health, safety, and environmental management is offering free E-learning courses to help people cope with mental health issues arising from working from home during the pandemic.

The online courses focus on mental health and safety and are targeted to home workers. They aim to help millions in India's workforce cope with the mental health challenges arising when working from home during extended periods of state-induced lockdowns. The courses offered include the following E-learning programs.

Remote Workers - Health, Safety, and Welfare course

Stress Awareness course

Managing Mental Health course

Managing Stress Within Your Team course

Start the Conversation course

Speaking about the importance of the online courses, Hemant Sethi, Country Head, British Safety Council, India said, "Working away from the office has implications for workers and managers. Even in normal times, it is important to make sure they are connected to their colleagues and their work if they are not coming into the workplace. Our online courses may help people at a time of serious anxiety in the life of our country. Keeping an eye on each one's wellbeing and their colleagues' wellbeing is really important."

The key takeaway in the free E-learning programs is a comprehensive introduction to mental health and the link between pressure facing people at work and outside work that affects mental health. It also includes training on how to look after one's own mental health as well as how to spot the signs that someone else needs help and to talk about their mental health. The course on 'Managing Stress Within Your Team' highlights some of the pressure teams might face and helps managers become more aware of their actions and behaviours; most importantly it helps manage and reduce stress levels within their team.

The online courses are available free of charge on the British Safety Council India website or may be accessed by clicking the following link -

www.britsafe.in/about-us/remote-workers-health-safety-and-welfare-course

People keen on accessing the E-learning courses will have to register using the link and follow the instructions to download the courses.

