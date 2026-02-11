NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: JBCN Education is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third time in a row. The recognition reflects employee feedback and experiences across the organization, and in the assessment, JBCN Education scored above 90% across key parameters, demonstrating the strength of its people-first culture. It also highlights the organization's commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace.

Also Read | 'Congress MPs Abused Lok Sabha Speaker in His Chamber,' Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Alleges, Says Om Birla 'Deeply Hurt' (Watch Video).

The certification assesses a range of critical parameters, and JBCN Education emerged strongly in the following areas i.e. strong physical safety practices and compliance, gender fairness, celebration of special events and the welcoming onboarding experience. This reflects JBCN Education's deep commitment to creating a safe, fair, inclusive, and people-first workplace culture--right from onboarding to everyday experiences.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

Also Read | US Backtracks, Deletes Trade Deal Post With India Map Showing PoK and Aksai Chin as Indian Territory.

"Being certified as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year is a meaningful validation of the culture we have consciously nurtured at JBCN Education," said Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education. "This recognition reflects the trust our team places in the organisation and reinforces our belief that a strong, people-first culture is foundational to excellence across our work and impact. We are committed to creating an environment where individuals feel valued, supported, and encouraged to grow, both professionally and personally. I am deeply grateful to our teams for their dedication, collaboration, and shared commitment to making JBCN a place where people truly enjoy coming to work."

What sets JBCN Education apart is the approach of prioritizing open communication, continuous learning, and holistic well-being, and creating an environment where individuals can thrive and excel. JBCN Education focuses on innovation, collaboration, and mutual growth to transform the workplace into a community that celebrates achievements, encourages creativity, and values every voice. This unique approach has not only empowered the employees but also inspired them to bring their best to work every single day.

Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)