VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: The Bandra cricket grounds are buzzing as the Celebrity Cricket League (ASTCL) unfolds, bringing together Bollywood heavyweights, TV stars, and digital sensations. Leading the charge is iconic actor Sanjay Dutt, representing the Glenwalk Lions with his signature charisma and athletic flair. Fresh from rave reviews for his power-packed role in Dhurandhar, Dutt's participation has skyrocketed viewer interest, drawing crowds eager for celebrity showdowns.

Also Read | 'Congress MPs Abused Lok Sabha Speaker in His Chamber,' Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Alleges, Says Om Birla 'Deeply Hurt' (Watch Video).

Adding to the excitement on the Tigers team is Mumbai-based influencer Faizan Ansari, captained by seasoned Bollywood actor Rajneesh Duggal. Faizan Ansari, known for his magnetic social media presence and recent high-profile association with bold fashion icon Urfi Javed, marks his debut in this glitzy sporting event. The detail of him once playfully nicknaming her "Geeta Bharatwaj" has fueled online chatter, positioning him as a fresh face bridging influencer culture and mainstream entertainment. For Faizan Ansari, ASTCL offers a platform to showcase skills beyond reels, testing his mettle against pros in a format that's equal parts competition and spectacle.

The tournament features a powerhouse roster, including Haseena Parker fame Navdeep Tomar, versatile actor Rohit Roy, and Bigg Boss sensation Karan Veer Mehra. These matches aren't just games; they're high-stakes battles blending on-screen rivalries with off-field banter, livestreamed to millions across India.

Also Read | US Backtracks, Deletes Trade Deal Post With India Map Showing PoK and Aksai Chin as Indian Territory.

ASTCL, now in full swing, highlights Mumbai's vibrant entertainment ecosystem. Sanjay Dutt's disciplined approach contrasts with the youthful energy of teams like the Tigers, promising edge-of-the-seat action. Fans are raving about Duggal's strategic captaincy, which has propelled his side through early fixtures.

As the league progresses, expect intense rivalries--Lions vs. Tigers could be the highlight. With celebrity endorsements pouring in, ASTCL reaffirms cricket's unbeatable pull in India's pop culture. Whether it's Dutt's six-hitting prowess or emerging talents like those on Duggal's squad, this edition cements the fusion of fame and sport.

Stay tuned for live updates from Bandra, where every boundary echoes beyond the boundary ropes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)