New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Viasat, Inc. announced a collaboration to support the next phase of the Indian Navy's satellite communications (SATCOM) upgrade programme, which is scheduled to commence later this month. The project marks a transition for the Indian Navy toward a multi-band and multi-constellation SATCOM strategy. This modernisation effort will utilise BSNL's Gateway Earth Station and Viasat's global satellite network to provide expanded coverage and higher reliability for mission-critical operations.

According to a press release from Viasat, the agreement signed between BSNL and the Indian defence forces integrates high-capacity Ka-band satellite systems alongside existing L-band infrastructure. This combination is intended to deliver resilient and secure connectivity across Indian naval platforms. The international government team at Viasat will manage the program under the company's Communication Services segment.

Also Read | NEET PG 2025: MCC Announces Fresh Round 3 Registration Window, Updates AIQ and State Counselling Dates.

The upgrade focuses on enhancing the throughput and reliability of communication for the maritime force. Todd McDonell, President, International Government, Viasat, said: "This upgrade combines the resilience of L-band with the power of high-throughput Ka-band, providing enhanced connectivity for mission-critical operations. It also reinforces our long-term commitment to India's defence and maritime communication ecosystem."

Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India, said, "With the equipment having arrived in India and installation activities set to begin this month, we are proud to support the Indian Navy in modernising its satellite communication capabilities. This milestone marks an important step forward in our ongoing collaboration with BSNL and the Indian defence forces."

Also Read | Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Major Setback for Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, BJP Dominates Civic Polls.

Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, said: "BSNL is proud to support the Indian Navy's SATCOM modernisation by providing advanced connectivity solutions through our partnership with Viasat. This upgrade reflects BSNL's ongoing commitment to enabling India's strategic communication needs with resilient and secure infrastructure."

Viasat currently provides various satellite-based services in India, including disaster response networks, tsunami early warning systems for the National Institute of Ocean Technology, and vessel tracking for the Directorate General of Shipping. The company also provides aeronautical connectivity for private and government aircraft within the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)