Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11: Cashfree Payments, India's leading payments platform, has launched its latest brand campaign, 'One of Your Kind' - celebrating the one-of-a-kind journeys of the category-shaping businesses it powers.

B2B fintech advertising has long addressed businesses as uniform friction points to be solved for. The campaign shifts this lens. When category disruptors across E-commerce, Travel, F&B, SaaS build against fundamentally different challenges - the payments infrastructure supporting them becomes a critical layer in navigating those realities.

Conceptualised by Talented and produced by At All Odds, 'One of Your Kind' spotlights the real ecosystems of people, hunger, and grit that shape every business's journey to be unique - establishing Cashfree Payments as a payments gateway built around the distinct realities of each category it enables.

Aditi Olemann, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Cashfree Payments said, "Ten years. A million businesses. And the single most important thing we have learned is that businesses that shape markets are, without exception, one of a kind. Each arrived at the problem differently and built something entirely their own. When you have witnessed these journeys, you stop thinking about payments as a uniform layer, but as something that must adapt to unique business ambitions. The One of Your Kind campaign is our way of saying: we see you, not as a transaction category, but as a company that built something no else built, in a way no one else would have. And these businesses deserve payments that are built to be One of Your Kind."

The film sidesteps corporate polish to showcase raw, lived-in growth journeys of Cashfree Payments' long-standing partners, including BigBasket, Third Wave Coffee, and Redbus. The narrative reframes success and growth as less of a spectacle, and more of a story of becoming - with Cashfree Payments' robust infrastructure as the invisible backbone that powers it all.

Akshat Chaturvedi, Karthik Nambiar and Nikhil Unni, Brand Strategy & Creatives, Talented said, "In a category where capabilities converge, we recognised an opportunity to differentiate through perspective. Payment gateways compete on features, but businesses are rarely spoken to in ways that reflect how differently they operate. 'One of Your Kind' became a platform to shift the narrative - from feature-led storytelling to an archive of ambition rooted in the larger philosophy of how Cashfree builds around each business's individuality."

Sanjana Krishnan and Rohan Shetty, Directors add, "This was one of those rare film shoots where we didn't have sets to build - we had to inhabit real warehouses, offices, and store outlets. We moved like flies on the wall, letting the rhythm of the environment dictate the frame. The mixed-media documentary style became a careful choreography of photographs, paperwork, everyday objects, and candid human moments. Every detail had to feel intentional, even when the moment itself was unscripted."

One of Your Kind signals how Cashfree Payments sees its role - not as a uniform layer across industries, but as infrastructure shaped around the specific pressures each category carries. Whether improving checkout conversion and managing COD risk in E-commerce, enabling seamless pre-authorisations in Travel, building robust subscription suites for SaaS, or expanding access through EMI for Education, Cashfree Payments builds around context, rather than conformity. A business shaped by the businesses it serves.

Watch the film here: youtu.be/EHXJRi9YzrY

About Cashfree Payments

Cashfree Payments is a leader in payments in India. Founded in 2015, Cashfree Payments processes transactions worth $80B annually for more than a million businesses.

Businesses use Cashfree Payments to collect payments from 100+ payment methods, make payouts, make cross border payments, improve conversions with a one-click checkout, recover abandoned carts, and predict and reduce returns. With an easy onboarding and integration process, and compatibility with popular merchant platforms like Shopify, Wix, Wordpress, WooCommerce, WhatsApp, Cashfree Payments enables businesses to start transactions within a day. Cashfree Payments directly connects with all payment networks and owns its payment processing technology end-to-end, ensuring higher success rates and reliability. Built for scale, it enables businesses to process an industry-leading 12,000 transactions per second, handling peak demand effortlessly.

Alongside payments, Cashfree Payments offers SecureID, an identity verification stack with a comprehensive suite of APIs and KYC components. SecureID enables fintechs and startups to streamline compliant onboarding and KYC flows by minimising user inputs, thus reducing drop-offs, intelligently verifying identity documents, and detecting fraud and anomalies with high accuracy.

Cashfree Payments is authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator for both domestic and cross-border payments, and was one of the first entities to be authorised. It is also authorised to issue Prepaid Instruments. Cashfree Payments is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI), KRAFTON, and was incubated by PayPal.

