Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17: Bulkcorp International Limited (NSE - BULKCORP), one of the leading manufacturers of food-grade FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers), is pleased to announce the unaudited results of H1 FY26.

Key H1 FY26 Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 3380.47 Lakhs, YoY growth of 27.61%EBITDA of ₹ 356.64 Lakhs, YoY growth of 23.26%PAT of ₹ 180.21 Lakhs, YoY growth of 29.51%Diluted EPS (₹) of ₹ 2.40, YoY growth of 6.19 %

Commenting on the development, Mr. Punit Gopalka, Managing Director and CEO of Bulkcorp International Limited said, "We are pleased to share that we delivered a resilient performance in H1 FY26, supported by strong export momentum and growing demand for our FIBC and bulk packaging solutions. Total income increased by 28% year-on-year, led by higher order inflows from existing global clients and expansion into new geographies. EBITDA grew by 23%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiencies and a continued focus on value-added, sustainable packaging products, while net profit rose by 30%, driven by margin improvement and disciplined cost control.

Our performance this half-year underscores the company's strengthening position as a trusted partner for global industries seeking compliant, high-quality, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. We remain focused on scaling our international footprint and achieving long-term, export-led growth."

