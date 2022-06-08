Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sportsbuzz.com, a sports news and content platform, looking to redefine how the sport is covered, is making its first big splash with the announcement that it will be the title sponsor for three series featuring the Netherlands this summer. It is a pathbreaking summer of cricket ahead for the KNCB, the governing body for cricket in the Netherlands, with the men's team playing at home against top international sides.

Sportsbuzz will be the sponsor for three of these series featuring the West Indies, England and New Zealand that will see the Dutch playing 6ODIs and 2T20Is. The West Indies series concluded on Sunday (June 4) and the hosts now prepare to take on England beginning June 17 in what is set to be a historic series. The defending ODI World Champions are touring the Netherlands for the first time. Sportsbuzz's association, stitched by ITW - a leading sports consulting firm who were recently appointed by Cricket Netherlands as their commercial rights partner for the entire summer home season, is a reflection of the increasing clout and reach of cricket from associate nations as they play the more established sides. Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Banga, the representative for Sportsbuzz said, "The way fans consume and engage with sports content has dramatically changed with the advent of everything from fantasy sports to esports and at Sportsbuzz are looking to be a significant gamechanger in how this is covered, showcasing all these exciting new intersections in the world of sport, tech, and entertainment. No matter who is playing, cricket has a dedicated and core sports watching audience it attracts in India and we are looking forward to connect with those and our global fans as an amazing summer of cricket unfolds in the Netherlands." Sportsbuzz was also associated with the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) as presenting sponsor for the IIFA weekend, the pre-events leading up to the main event, in Abu Dhabi. Richard Saldanha, Head, New Initiatives ITW MEA said: "There is always an audience and demand for quality cricket, and teams like the Netherlands have been playing some exceptional cricket. With the influx of sponsors and commercial partners, this action can reach larger audiences and the broadcast reach and quality would be enhanced which is phenomenal for the growth and development of the game. We at ITW have been partners with leading cricket bodies around the world for over a decade and we are thrilled to be here with KNCB to push those frontiers even further, bringing together brands and sport in ways that unlock new markets and value for both. Sportsbuzz is a perfect fit that way, both giving to the sport as well as using the platform to raise their profile in a key market like India while at the same time additionally tapping a niche, yet global audience." Betty Timmer, MD Events, KNCB, said: "Cricket Netherlands is delighted with the partnership with ITW and Sportsbuzz's association as we start this historic summer. We are looking forward to a packed calendar of thrilling cricket, and the opportunity to host some of the biggest teams and the game's most exciting global stars which will provide a tremendous impetus to the game here for the local fans as well as millions watching worldwide." Netherlands is the only ICC associate member who are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League which involves the top 12 teams of the world and serves as a pathway for qualification to the ICC Cricket World Cup to be held in 2023. Incidentally, they made their World Cup debut in 1996 in the edition held in the subcontinent and enjoy a high recall and following among the newer generation of Indian cricket fans.

