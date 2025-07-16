New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired Union Cabinet, in a meeting on Wednesday, approved the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which was initially announced in the Budget for 2025-26.

The scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate availability of credit. This programme will help 1.7 crore farmers, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters today after the weekly Cabinet meeting. A financial outlay of Rs 24,000 crore will be earmarked per year, at least for 6 years starting 2025-26.

Motivated by the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on February 1 proposed that the government will undertake a 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' in partnership with states.

It is in pursuance of Budget announcement for 2025-26 to develop 100 districts under "Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana". The Scheme will be implemented through convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 Departments, other State schemes and local partnerships with the private sector.

100 districts will be identified based on three key indicators of low productivity, low cropping intensity, and less credit disbursement. The number of districts in each state/UT will be based on the share of Net Cropped Area and operational holdings. However, a minimum of 1 district will be selected from each state.

Committees will be formed at District, State and National level for effective planning, implementation and monitoring of the Scheme. A District Agriculture and Allied Activities Plan will be finalized by the District Dhan Dhaanya Samiti, which will also have progressive farmers as members. The District Plans will be aligned to the national goals of crop diversification, conservation of water and soil health, self-sufficiency in agriculture and allied sectors as well as expansion of natural and organic farming. Progress of the Scheme in each Dhan-Dhaanya district will be monitored on 117 key Performance Indicators through a dashboard on monthly basis. NITI will also review and guide the district plans. Besides Central Nodal Officers appointed for each district will also review the scheme on a regular basis.

As the targeted outcomes in these 100 districts will improve, the overall average against key performance indicators will rise for the country. The scheme will result in higher productivity, value addition in agriculture and allied sector, local livelihood creation and hence increase domestic production and achieving self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat). As the indicators of these 100 districts improve, the national indicators will automatically show an upward trajectory (ANI)

