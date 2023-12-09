PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 9: California State University San Marcos has appointed Study Group as an international education partner to increase enrollments of overseas students. The move marks Study Group's first direct entry partnership in California and will see the global education specialists further enrich the university's diverse campus community.

Study Group will be recruiting talented international students directly into undergraduate and graduate programs at the university's four colleges, which are located on a stunning 304-acre hillside campus in northern San Diego County, situated close to California's world-famous beaches, mountains, and desert.

A wide range of programs that are highly relevant for today's career-focused international students - including business and supply chain management, biotechnology, and software engineering - are available at California State University San Marcos. With the university based close to the three large employment centers of San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles, 80% of its graduates stay in the region due to employment opportunities.

California State University San Marcos President, Dr. Ellen J. Neufeldt says: "Our new partnership with Study Group underpins a shared commitment to student success and belonging, and a dedication to broadening access to education that transforms lives. As an ambitious, innovative and student-focused university, we recognize that diverse perspectives enrich our campus, creating a vibrant tapestry of ideas and cultures. We look forward to welcoming more international students, not only opening doors for their success but also cultivating an enriching learning environment where every student contributes to the inclusive and global spirit of our university."

Affordable tuition fees, flexible admissions criteria, and various scholarship opportunities, coupled with an impressive 78% job placement rate for alumni six months post-graduation, illustrate California State University San Marcos' drive towards a position of national leadership for social mobility.

Study Group Chief Executive Officer, Ian Crichton says: "Study Group is deeply committed to building our work in North America and it is our privilege to support thousands of talented international students into their global education each year. We take enormous care to match our students with the institutions and programs where they will thrive. With an excellent academic offering, a focus on employability, community, and inclusivity, California State University San Marcos is a natural fit with Study Group."

As a Carnegie Foundation designated community engaged university, California State University San Marcos connects with its surrounding communities in mutually beneficial ways to help address critical issues. Its academic programs respond to societal needs and prepare students to be tomorrow's socially just leaders and change makers, driving intellectual engagement, innovation, and sustainability for a diverse, global society.

Study Group, Chief Partnerships Officer, July Behl adds: "At Study Group we firmly believe in the power of education to create a better world. Last year saw a 9% increase of enrollments by international students, who contribute USD 33.8 billion annually to the US economy. This exemplifies the vital role that international education plays in enriching and supporting American institutions in delivering the many and varied benefits they create for their student, city, county, and state communities. So we are delighted to announce this mutually beneficial partnership and look forward to the opportunities it will create for all students."

With a network of 4,000 admissions, marketing, student recruitment and education specialists across 58 countries, Study Group will open applications for the August 2024 intake from February 2024.

About California State University San Marcos

Building on an innovative 30-year history in San Diego's vibrant and safe North County, California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) is dedicated to service, innovation, leadership and diversity. CSUSM has an attentive faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, which offer its students hundreds of opportunities to learn, lead, play and serve. CSUSM enrollment is over 16,000 and the university is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Located on a 304-acre hillside overlooking the city of San Marcos, CSUSM is just a short distance from some of Southern California's best beaches and is surrounded by a host of Fortune 500 companies that provide students with unrivaled access to opportunities in the area.

About Study Group

Study Group is a leading international education specialist and a trusted strategic partner to more than 50 universities around the world. Committed to a better world through education, we deliver high quality international education solutions that drive success for our partners and students - from outstanding teaching to innovative approaches to international recruitment and student support. Our digital learning company, insendi, helps institutions deliver high-impact, transformational online and blended education using the most pedagogically powerful digital tools available. Visit studygroup.com and www.insendi.com for more information and follow our latest news and updates on LinkedIn and our blog.

