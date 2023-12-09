IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I Free Live Streaming Online: Under pressure after their defeat in the first T20I, India Women face visitors England Women in the second game of the three-match T20I series. It is a must-win game for India Women as they trail by 0-1 and will be looking to draw level in the series. England Women, on the other hand, will be looking to double their lead and seal the series in this fixture. Fans in Tears After Being Denied to Meet Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues After IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023, Video Goes Viral.

In the series opener, England Women posted 197/6 in 20 overs, all thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt’s 77 and 75 respectively. India Women struggled in the chase and managed only 159/6 with Shafali Verma, who contributed 52 off 42 balls, as the top-scorer for her side. While England Women will look to field the winning combination provided there are no injury concerns, India might tinker with their playing XI.

When is IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women will go up against England Women in the second match of the three-game T20I series on Saturday, December 9. The IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2023 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2023: England Players Won’t Be Distracted by WPL Auction 2024 During Match Against India, Says Amy Jones.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women T20I series. The IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 HD TV channel. For live streaming details of IND-W vs ENG-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20I 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I online.

