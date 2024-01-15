An art exhibition cum competition for students and professional women artists in the field of Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture and Photography

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 15: Artscapes announced The Annual Women Artists Contemporary Art Exhibition, a flagship event for Artscapes, the only exhibition which has consistently brought together women artists from across India, prominent art critics, and leading voices in the art world. All the exhibitions to date have been done in association with Panjab University. Women from every nook and corner of the nation and world participate in this exhibition every year. Many women from states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Delhi have bagged prizes.

The entries, judged by a two-tier jury, hold the potential to win cash awards in both professional and student categories. The exhibition features a total of eight cash awards, with Rs. 50,000, Rs. 45,000, Rs. 40,000, and Rs. 35,000 in the professional category, and Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 20,000 (2 each) for outstanding submissions in the student category. The exhibition encompasses diverse mediums such as painting, printmaking, sculpture, drawing, and photography.

One of their exhibitions received an exhibit from a lady who had not stepped out of Kadappa, Andhra Pradesh. For the first time she travelled to Chandigarh and was overwhelmed that her exhibit got the first prize. This is what Artscapes has been striving to do, that is providing a platform to amateur as well as professional artists. Another woman namely Varsha Badal bagged 2nd prize in one of the exhibitions, who is differently abled and is unable tospeak or hear, but her works spoke volumes about her creative talent at the exhibition.

Due to ongoing cold wave that has crippled many parts of the country, Artscapes has extended the submission deadline for the 10th Annual Women Artists Exhibition. The deadline for submission of entries, has extended submissions until 31st January 2024 due to the ongoing cold wave.

To participate, women artists need to fill out the attached application form or download it from www.artscapesindia.com. Online registration is also available on the website. Applications, accompanied by 1 set of photographs of a maximum of 3 artworks in each category, should be submitted to the Artscapes office in Chandigarh or online by the extended deadline of 31 January 2024.

The minimum age limit for participation is 18 years as of January 1, 2024. The final showcase will take place in Chandigarh, with the specific exhibition venue to be announced on www.artscapesindia.com.

It is noteworthy to mention that Artscapes is the only organisation that is promoting women artists at such a great level in India.

As the countdown to the new deadline begins, women artists globally are encouraged to seize this extended opportunity to submit their original creations and participate in a transformative celebration of art at the 10th Annual Women Artists Exhibition by Artscapes.

